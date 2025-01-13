Scroll To Top
News

What is RedNote? The TikTok alternative that doesn't allow showing skin or LGBTQ+ content

RedNote app Xiaohongshu little red book
Runrun2/shutterstock

March 19, 2023: Mobile phone with logo of Chinese social media company Xiaohongshu on screen

With heavy censorship of bodies and LGBTQ+ topics, RedNote might not be everything TikTok refugees are seeking.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

With a TikTok ban impending, many users are turning to RedNote as an alternative — but it might not be everything they're seeking. Here's all you should know about the platform before diving in.

What is RedNote?

RedNote is a short-form video platform that doubles as an e-commerce site, offering shopping and the ability to leave reviews on products. It is the alternative to TikTok in China, where it is known as Xiaohongshu, which translates to "little red book."

RedNote recently became the number one app in U.S. stores online ahead of the impending ban. Because the company is based in China, the platform could eventually be subject to a similar ban as TikTok's.

What content is allowed on RedNote?

TikTok refugees have already noted harsh restrictions on RedNote that have resulted in their content being removed or their accounts being suspended, including for mentioning LGBTQ+ identities or for women, wearing a slightly low-cut top.

One TikTok user returned to the platform to share that she had bee banned from RedNote after posting a selfie with "a tiny bit of cleavage," and a separate video mentioning "trans plight." A Black user asked for help online after her selfie was removed — all for wearing a shirt in the same tone as her skin.

Why is TikTok being banned?

The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard legal challenges to a law that requires ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, to sell the app or face a nationwide ban. Passed in Congress with bipartisan support and signed by President Joe Biden, the law requires ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, to sell the app or face a nationwide ban.

Unless the Supreme Court delays or overturns the ban, ByteDance has said it will start the process of shutting down TikTok’s U.S. operations on Jan. 19. Lawmakers have argued that the app poses national security risks because of its foreign ownership, despite the First Amendment concerns a ban creates.

Is TikTok really a national security threat?

While lawmakers have claimed they cannot release much of their evidence proving TikTok's threat to security due to it being classified, experts say that the app isn't any more invasive than other social media platforms. A 2021 study by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab found that TikTok's data harvesting is nearly identical to that of Facebook or Instagram's, and an investigation into the app by the C.I.A. found no concrete evidence of Chinese authorities using users' data, according to The New York Times.

Can TikTok be used after the ban?

While TikTok could theoretically remain operational on personal devices that have already downloaded the app after it is removed from stores on Jan. 19, it will not be able to continue indefinitely without updates, which ByteDance will no longer be able to deploy. To prevent issues, TikTok has suggested that it will begin shutting down operations in the U.S. once the ban takes effect.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedTechnologyPolitics
app storesbytedancecensorshipchinafirst amendmentfreedom of speechjoe bidennational securityrednotesocial mediasupreme courttiktoktiktok alternativetiktok banxiaohongshunews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio