Pornhub suspends Texas access over age verification: 'Ineffective, haphazard, & dangerous'

Pornhub has suspended access to users in Texas after an appeals court upheld a law requiring users to verify their age.

Texas lawmakers passed House Bill 1181 in 2023, which requires users to verify their age by submitting pictures of their government-issued photo ID as well as providing facial scans other information.

The law was blocked last year after the adult entertainment company filed a lawsuit against it, arguing it violated First Amendment rights, and a U.S. District Court agreed. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, however, last week blocked part of the law but upheld the age verification requirement, citing a 1968 U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibits the sale of "obscene materials" to minors.

Pornhub has since responded by blocking access to its site in the state. Texas users are now met instead with a message from the company, which states that the law not only infringes "on the rights of adults to access protected speech, it fails strict scruntiny by employing the least effective and yet also most restrictive means of accomplishing Texas' stated purpose of allegedly protecting minors."

"Unfortunately, the Texas law for age verification is ineffective, haphazard, and dangerous," the statement notes. "Not only will it not actually protect children, but it will also inevitably reduce content creators’ ability to post and distribute legal adult content and directly impact their ability to share the artistic messages they want to convey with it."

Screenshot by Ryan Adamczeski