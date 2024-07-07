Hi there,

🚨 Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig released a statement today calling for President Joe Biden to step aside and allow someone else to run as the Democratic nominee for president. Craig is the first out lawmaker to publicly urge Biden to quit the race. “This is not a decision I’ve come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency. That’s why I respectfully call on President Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee for a second term as President and allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward,” she wrote. 🚨

🫠 U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, recently took to Twitter/X to insult Karine Jean-Pierre, the first out Black woman to serve as White House press secretary. Boebert suggested that Jean-Pierre is not qualified for her position, and was instead hired for the sake of diversity. The internet did not hold back in calling out Boebert for the racist comment.

🚜 Tractor Supply Co. recently announced it would eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion roles , end sponsorships of non-business activities such as Pride festivals, and withdraw its goals for reducing carbon emissions. The decision has ignited a significant backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, particularly those who shop at the feed and farm supplier for their businesses. The retailer now faces criticism and boycotts from former loyal customers. Queer farmers are letting Tractor Supply know just how they feel about the company's decision.

