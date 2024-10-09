Hi there,

🫠 Colorado officials were scrambling today after the transphobic hate group Gays Against Groomers claimed to get special recognition from the state's out Gov. Jared Polis. Those officials told The Advocate that the group hadn't been properly vetted and apologized.

🗳️ The election is close at hand...like really close...as in less than a month away. If you've been following our election coverage or have paid attention at all for the last eight years , then you should know where the candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand on LGBTQ+ rights. But just in case, here is a nifty guide for you.

📣 White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre received a promotion this week. The history-making spokesperson is now also a senior advisor to President Joe Biden.

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper