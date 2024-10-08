Scroll To Top
Politics

Out Democrat Mondaire Jones on Republican opponent's blackface scandal: He knew what he was doing

Mike Lawler Congress NY Mondaire Jones opponent
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Just Majority

From left: Mike Lawler and Mondaire Jones

Jones, a Black gay man, is running for Congress against Mike Lawler, who wore blackface for a Michael Jackson costume in 2006.

trudestress

Black gay congressional candidate Mondaire Jones has responded to resurfaced photos of his opponent, Mike Lawler, in blackface, saying Lawler “knew exactly what he was doing.”

Lawler, a Republican, wore blackface as part of a Michael Jackson Halloween costume in 2006, when he was in college. The New York Times obtained the photos and reported on them last week. Lawler, a Jackson superfan, has apologized “for anyone who takes offense” and said the costume was meant “as a genuine homage.” He also told NBC’s New York City affiliate, “Obviously, in hindsight I certainly recognize how people would portray that and be offended by it, so certainly I apologize.”

Now Jones has made his first comments on the photos. “Mike Lawler knew exactly what he was doing,” Jones told the TV station. He added, “He knew it was wrong and is only upset because he got caught doing it and not because he actually engaged in offensive behavior.”

Jones, a Democrat, is running against Lawler, a first-term incumbent, in New York’s 17th Congressional District, located in the suburbs north of New York City. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from the 17th District in 2020, becoming one of the two first Black gay men in Congress, the other being New York City’s Ritchie Torres.

But New York State congressional districts were redrawn for the 2022 election, and Jones would have been up against another gay Democrat, Sean Patrick Maloney, in the new 17th District. So Jones moved to run in a newly created congressional district, the 10th, covering parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. He lost the Democratic primary to Dan Goldman, who’d been a prosecutor in Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. Goldman went on to win the seat, while Lawler beat Maloney in the 17th.

Jones is now back in the 17th. He was unopposed in the Democratic primary, so it was canceled. The redrawn district is one of the most heavily Democratic areas currently represented in Congress by a Republican. It includes 73 percent of the residents of the previous 17th District.

“People here know me,” Jones said in a video announcing his candidacy last year. “I stand up to Republicans trying to overthrow our democracy and take away the freedom to have an abortion even as I push members of our party to fight harder for working people.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
racismafrican americansblackfaceelectionmike lawlermondaire jonesnew york statepoliticiansraceu.s. house of representatives
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio