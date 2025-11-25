Hi all,

🌈 Our sibling publication Out celebrated its Out100 honorees at a party over the weekend — the group is made up of 100 queer activists, celebrities, and artists making the world a bolder, better place. We also honored Advocate of the Year Kathy Griffin. "I'm so honored to be Advocate of the Year because we are a community and this is a tough time,” she told the crowd. "So I wanna tell you to please become as politically engaged as you can."

🪖 Boots star and also Advocate cover star Miles Heizer also spoke at the event: “You know, there are people on this list that have dedicated their lives to advocating and fighting for our community, making real changes in our government, battling disproportionate LGBTQ homelessness rates, and fighting to keep families together while the government and ICE is trying to rip them apart. That being said, I played a bald teenager on TV this year.”

👀 Also, remember DOGE? Yeah, the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), formerly spearheaded by Elon Musk, has disbanded after just 10 months in operation, leaving millions of lives devastated in its wake. Here's all the crap it did.

