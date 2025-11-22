Scroll To Top
News

Gay Boots star Miles Heizer says he's in the Out100 for playing 'a bald teenager on TV'

Gay Boots star Miles Heizer says he's in the Out100 for playing 'a bald teenager on TV'

Miles Heizer
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix

"There are people on this list that have dedicated their lives to advocating and fighting for our community," Heizer said at the Out100 gala.

trudestress
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Out100 honoree and Advocate cover star Miles Heizer isn’t sure he deserves the accolades.

“When I first heard that I was being included in this list, I felt a little bit unworthy,” the star of Boots, about a closeted gay man in the Marines in the early 1990s, said at the Out100 party Friday night. “You know, there are people on this list that have dedicated their lives to advocating and fighting for our community, making real changes in our government, battling disproportionate LGBTQ homelessness rates and fighting to keep families together while the government and ICE is trying to rip them apart. That being said, I played a bald teenager on TV this year.”

“While I don't know that that qualifies me, I am very honored to be a part of this, so thank you,” he added.

Related: Boots: How a closeted Marine's story became a Netflix show

He said he was “very starstruck by a lot of the people in this room” and joked, “I've been staring at your pictures on Grindr for years, and it's very surreal to meet you in person.”

Then he got serious. “We're in a very strange time right now, and it really is more important than ever that we uplift each other and celebrate our achievements because it really wasn't that long ago that being here tonight would have been incredibly dangerous, and it really is because of the LGBTQ community that came before us that fought for a world where we could all be here tonight celebrating safely,” he said.

“So I really hope to use this platform to continue what they started and to remind the world that our message is very simple: It's love, acceptance, and equality. That's literally it. I don't know why there's so much pushback on that, but fortunately, our community is incredibly resilient and we are ready to face any challenge that comes our way, the same way we've done time and time again through history.

“When gay marriage was voted down continually, we gathered together and we saw the Supreme Court overturn gay marriage bans in 2015, yes. And when the government ignored the deaths of thousands of gay and trans people through the AIDS crisis, we rallied together and rioted and fought until we got proper treatment and prevention against HIV."

Related: Gay Boots stars Miles Heizer and Max Parker talk all-male spaces and the closet

“Yes, and then when the critics told us that All's Fair was unwatchable, we gathered together,” he went on, going back to humor. “And we made that a hit. So together we truly can do anything.”

“Thank you, guys,” he concluded. “Thank you so much for including me out.”

News Yahoo Feed
arts & entertainment boots hiv and aids marriage equality miles heizer netflix out100 television transgender
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio