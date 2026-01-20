Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

A New York City protest against ICE's killing of Renee Nicole Good
States

Justice Department will investigate Renee Good's wife but not the man who killed her

The DOJ is investigating Becca Good under a law against “assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers,” sources tell NBC News.

judge matthew kacsmaryk
News

Trump-appointed Texas federal judge rules that drag is like blackface

"Claims comparing it to dehumanizing performances designed to uphold racial supremacy are as inaccurate as they are offensive," a GLAAD spokesperson told The Advocate.

don lemon, harmeet dhillon and nicki minaj
News

Don Lemon responds to DOJ threats & Nicki Minaj’s homophobic insults over his Minneapolis ICE coverage

“We’re not part of the activists, but we’re here just reporting," the independent journalist said in a video inside a church in Minnesota.

Angel Reese and The Hunting Wives​
Arts & Entertainment

WNBA star Angel Reese joins 'The Hunting Wives' season 2 — this is a lesbian emergency

The hit lesbian series just got a new MVP!

More For You

@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved