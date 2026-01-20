➡️ On the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration for his second term, the Advocate team is making our political predictions for 2026 and bracing ourselves for the battles ahead.

Meanwhile, Rep. Sarah McBride weighed in on the situation unfolding between Trump and Greenland, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is responsible for thousands of Floridians potentially losing HIV medication.

We also take a moment to remember Chicago civil rights leader Rick Garcia, and speak to a trans Space Force colonel ousted by Trump’s military ban who is now running for Congress.

What can we expect in American politics in 2026? RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/GettyImages A year into Trump administration 2.0, here’s what The Advocate’s team expects for its second year.

Greenlandic families ‘frightened’ amid rising tensions over Trump takeover plan, Sarah McBride warns Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images) / Denmark OUT The congresswoman from Delaware spoke about the situation from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Ron DeSantis will have 'blood on his hands' if HIV funding isn't restored, Democratic chair says Andrew Cline/Shuttershock.com; Shuttershock Creative Over 10,000 Floridians are losing HIV medication due to a supposed shortfall in the state budget. Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried says that's "bullshit."

Remembering Rick Garcia, a leader in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality in Chicago and Illinois Windy City Times Archives Garcia helped pass civil rights legislation at the city, county, and state levels, then worked for civil unions and marriage equality.

Ousted under Trump's trans military ban, retired Space Force Col. Bree Fram launches bid for Congress Bree Fram “Too many Americans are afraid of what their own government is doing to them, instead of confident it’s working for them,” she said, announcing her run.

