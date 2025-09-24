➡️ Things took a weird and annoying turn in today’s top stories, starting with Log Cabin Republicans attending a Kennedy Center concert just to heckle a musician who criticizes Trump.
Pete Buttigieg had an appropriate response to Tucker Carlson claiming he’s not really gay, and a Moms for Liberty chair stripped down to her underwear at a school board meeting to make LGBTQ+ people look bad (somehow). Plus Virginia’s lieutenant governor took a page out of Trump’s playbook with a scary “they/thems” ad against Democrat Abigail Spanberger.
Meanwhile, a college professor is suing the federal government to compel the release of Census data on sexual orientation and gender identity, which could be key to protecting the civil rights of LGBTQ+ Americans.
The guitarist had to be escorted from the venue by security.
“I suppose it’s a sign of progress that their idea of a conspiracy is that I’m actually secretly straight,” the former transportation secretary said.
Beth Bourne, who has in the past come under fire for over-the-top anti-LGBTQ+ stunts, removed her pants and top at a Davis school board meeting.
The commercial echoes language Donald Trump's campaign used during the 2024 election.
The information can help in enforcement of civil rights laws, the suit notes.
