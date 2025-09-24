➡️ Things took a weird and annoying turn in today’s top stories, starting with Log Cabin Republicans attending a Kennedy Center concert just to heckle a musician who criticizes Trump.

Pete Buttigieg had an appropriate response to Tucker Carlson claiming he’s not really gay, and a Moms for Liberty chair stripped down to her underwear at a school board meeting to make LGBTQ+ people look bad (somehow). Plus Virginia’s lieutenant governor took a page out of Trump’s playbook with a scary “they/thems” ad against Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

Meanwhile, a college professor is suing the federal government to compel the release of Census data on sexual orientation and gender identity, which could be key to protecting the civil rights of LGBTQ+ Americans.



‼️ Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate



Gay Republican group invited by Ric Grenell heckled and booed musician Yasmin Williams at Kennedy Center Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy The guitarist had to be escorted from the venue by security.

Pete Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson’s ‘very specific questions about gay sex’ on Kara Swisher’s podcast footage stills via youtube @onwithkaraswisher “I suppose it’s a sign of progress that their idea of a conspiracy is that I’m actually secretly straight,” the former transportation secretary said.

Moms for Liberty chapter chair takes off clothing at school board meeting Footage stills, Davis School Board via Erin in the Morning Beth Bourne, who has in the past come under fire for over-the-top anti-LGBTQ+ stunts, removed her pants and top at a Davis school board meeting.

Virginia Republican attacks Democrat leading governor’s race with Trumpy ’they/them’ ad Michael Scott Milner/Shutterstock; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The commercial echoes language Donald Trump's campaign used during the 2024 election.

Lawsuit seeks release of Census data on sexual orientation and gender identity rblfmr/Shutterstock The information can help in enforcement of civil rights laws, the suit notes.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.