Kristi Noem struggles as Republicans & Democrats grill her in fiery Senate hearing

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem struggled repeatedly to defend her record Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as lawmakers from both parties grilled her over fatal ICE shootings in Minnesota, aggressive immigration enforcement tactics, FEMA disaster delays, a controversial government jet, and a $220 million advertising campaign.

The tense hearing stood in sharp contrast to the Senate vote that placed Noem in the job just last year. The Senate confirmed the former South Dakota governor as homeland security secretary in a 59–34 vote in January 2025, with all Republicans and seven Democrats backing her nomination.

On Tuesday, however, some of the sharpest criticism came from members of her own party. Throughout the hearing, Noem defended DHS officers as trained professionals conducting targeted enforcement operations focused on public safety threats and rejected allegations that the department operates outside constitutional bounds.

While Democrats pressed constitutional concerns surrounding immigration enforcement tactics and the fatal ICE shootings in Minnesota, Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Kennedy of Louisiana delivered some of the most forceful rebukes of the Trump administration official. The hours-long hearing revealed growing discomfort within the GOP over how immigration policies are being executed, and whether operational missteps are undermining public confidence in the effort.

Tillis delivers a "performance evaluation" and a warning

Tillis used his allotted ten minutes not to ask questions but to deliver what he described as a "performance evaluation."

"I'm not looking for a response," Tillis said, making clear he intended to lecture rather than engage in dialogue.

Tillis said he supports aggressive immigration enforcement but argued that DHS has prioritized arrest totals over targeting dangerous offenders. "We just want numbers," he said, referring to what he characterized as pressure from the White House. "Quality matters, not quantity. Quality."

He accused Noem of mishandling the aftermath of the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, saying the department's response had damaged the credibility of ICE officers. "You've cast a pall on them," Tillis said.

He went further, saying he had already "called for your resignation," and warned that if DHS fails to answer his outstanding oversight questions, he will escalate his efforts in Congress.

Tillis also criticized FEMA's disaster response in North Carolina, questioning a policy requiring Noem to personally review expenditures over $100,000 and suggesting it slowed relief efforts following severe storms. Throughout his remarks, Noem attempted to respond but was repeatedly cut off as Tillis retained control of his time.

Kennedy presses spending, optics, and the DHS jet

Kennedy delivered another pointed critique, focusing on spending decisions and political optics surrounding DHS leadership.

Kennedy challenged Noem over the department's $220 million advertising campaign promoting immigration enforcement policies that prominently feature her image. "How do you square that concern for waste … with the fact that you have spent $220 million running television advertisements that feature you prominently?" he asked.

Kennedy also pressed Noem about the department's use of a Boeing 737 aircraft reportedly outfitted with high-end amenities, including a bedroom. Reports about the aircraft have fueled controversy in Washington, along with speculation about Noem's relationship with a senior adviser and whether the plane has been used for personal travel. Noem defended the aircraft as being refurbished for official missions and said purchasing department-owned aircraft would save taxpayer money compared with leasing.

Democrats focus on shootings and civil liberties

Democrats centered much of their questioning on the Minneapolis enforcement surge, which involved more than 3,000 federal immigration agents. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said two of three fatal law enforcement shootings in Minneapolis in a single month involved federal agents. "My constituents, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed. They should be alive today," Klobuchar said.

Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii challenged Noem over early public statements describing the shootings as acts of domestic terrorism. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey accused DHS of unlawfully detaining American citizens and cited court findings that ICE had violated numerous court orders this year. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware questioned whether DHS was operating under informal deportation quotas after public comments from White House adviser Stephen Miller referencing daily arrest targets.

“Senator, we don't have any quotas on our law enforcement,” Noem said.