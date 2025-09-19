➡️ The creators of Project 2025 have jumped at the chance to use Charlie Kirk’s murder to attack the transgender community. Meanwhile, a man in Phoenix was arrested after threatening to shoot up a queer bar in retaliation.
We also got more insight into Pope Leo’s stance on same-sex weddings, and heard from Pete Buttigieg after Kamala Harris’s upcoming book revealed that she didn’t think America was ready for a gay VP candidate.
To round out the week, meet the gay Black man running for office in deep-red Alabama. “This campaign is so about the policies … that improve the lives of people, and not the personalities,” Dakarai Larriett tells The Advocate.
Enjoy your weekend,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images
The Charlie Kirk killing fueled the anti-LGBTQ think tank's latest attack on gender minorities.
©2025 Google Maps Data
Treven Michael Gokey was arrested on two felony counts for threatening a gay bar.
Marco Iacobucci Epp/Shutterstock
Pope Leo said "the church’s teaching will continue as it is" in regards to marriage equality.
Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock
In her upcoming book, Harris says Americans wouldn't have voted for a Black woman and a gay man. Buttigieg says they deserve more credit.
Courtesy Pictured
Dakarai Larriett knows Democrats have an uphill battle in a red state, but he says he's ready for the challenge.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes