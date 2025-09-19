➡️ The creators of Project 2025 have jumped at the chance to use Charlie Kirk’s murder to attack the transgender community. Meanwhile, a man in Phoenix was arrested after threatening to shoot up a queer bar in retaliation.

We also got more insight into Pope Leo’s stance on same-sex weddings, and heard from Pete Buttigieg after Kamala Harris’s upcoming book revealed that she didn’t think America was ready for a gay VP candidate.

To round out the week, meet the gay Black man running for office in deep-red Alabama. “This campaign is so about the policies … that improve the lives of people, and not the personalities,” Dakarai Larriett tells The Advocate.

The Heritage Foundation wants transgender people and allies designated as terrorists AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images The Charlie Kirk killing fueled the anti-LGBTQ think tank's latest attack on gender minorities.

Phoenix man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up LGBTQ+ bar over Charlie Kirk killing ©2025 Google Maps Data Treven Michael Gokey was arrested on two felony counts for threatening a gay bar.

Pope Leo says blessing same-sex weddings is 'not what the Church teaches' Marco Iacobucci Epp/Shutterstock Pope Leo said "the church’s teaching will continue as it is" in regards to marriage equality.

Pete Buttigieg responds to Kamala Harris not choosing him as her running mate because he’s gay Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock In her upcoming book, Harris says Americans wouldn't have voted for a Black woman and a gay man. Buttigieg says they deserve more credit.

Meet the Black gay entrepreneur running to be Alabama's next senator Courtesy Pictured Dakarai Larriett knows Democrats have an uphill battle in a red state, but he says he's ready for the challenge.

