👎🏼 To probably no one's surprise, Speaker Mike Johnson has a long history with the very, very anti-LGBTQ+ group called the Family Research Council. A new report examines his friendship with the organization's leader. It's just another example of Johnson's anti-queer past that continues to inform his anti-queer present. Read about the report here.
🍼 A conservative author is railing against something called "neonatal queer theory." As my colleague Tracy E. Gilchrist said, “I thought neonatal queer theory was reading Judith Butler aloud while pregnant.” 🤣
✨ Several LGBTQ+ groups have announced new leadership. Kris Hayashi joined the LGBTQ Task Force where he'll be director of its advocacy and action department. And former Advocate journalist Michael O’Loughlin is now the executive director of Outreach, a Catholic ministry for out people of faith. ✨
Look, queer trivia!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.
This week's question is: What is the name of James Baldwin's first novel?
