👎🏼 To probably no one's surprise, Speaker Mike Johnson has a long history with the very, very anti-LGBTQ+ group called the Family Research Council. A new report examines his friendship with the organization's leader. It's just another example of Johnson's anti-queer past that continues to inform his anti-queer present. Read about the report here.

🍼 A conservative author is railing against something called "neonatal queer theory." As my colleague Tracy E. Gilchrist said, “I thought neonatal queer theory was reading Judith Butler aloud while pregnant.” 🤣

✨ Several LGBTQ+ groups have announced new leadership. Kris Hayashi joined the LGBTQ Task Force where he'll be director of its advocacy and action department. And former Advocate journalist Michael O’Loughlin is now the executive director of Outreach, a Catholic ministry for out people of faith. ✨

Trans rights leader Kris Hayashi to lead advocacy department at National LGBTQ Task Force (exclusive) lgbtq taskforce; shutterstock

New leader of LGBTQ+ Catholic group seeks to help the queer faithful find a welcoming home Courtesy Michael O'Loughlin; Shutterstock

Putin’s new Russia – woman receives jail time for rainbow frog earrings Aegis via twitter @mediazzzona; Shutterstock

Here are the best LGBTQ+ moments you missed on the Grammys red carpet Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation