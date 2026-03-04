Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tennessee lawmakers weigh a dozen new Republican anti-LGBTQ+ bills

Advocates warn that the proposals targeting employment protections, health care, marriage equality, and Pride displays could reshape life for LGBTQ+ Tennesseans.

tennessee legislature

Democratic State Representative Justin Pearson on the House floor after being sworn in on April 13, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Seth Herald/Getty Images

Tennessee lawmakers are taking up more than a dozen bills affecting LGBTQ+ people this week, a package advocates warn could dramatically reshape the legal landscape for queer and transgender residents. Hearings began Tuesday and continue through Wednesday at the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville.

The Tennessee Equality Project has called the moment a “legislative crisis,” noting that committees in the Tennessee General Assembly are set to hear at least 13 measures touching nearly every corner of LGBTQ+ life, from employment protections and health care access to marriage recognition, library books, and Pride celebrations.

Chris Sanders, executive director of the Tennessee Equality Project, said the clustering of hearings signals a pivotal moment in the legislative session. “The schedule is pretty ominous, and a lot of it hits this week,” Sanders said in an interview with The Advocate. “It’s really all over the board this week.”

Related: Tennessee bill permitting anti-LGBTQ+ foster and adoptee parents passes House

Among the most far-reaching proposals is a measure advocates have dubbed the “Banning Bostock” bill, scheduled for a Wednesday hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. The bill would bar Tennessee courts and agencies from interpreting sex discrimination protections to cover sexual orientation or gender identity, directly targeting the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which extended federal workplace protections to gay and transgender employees.

Sanders called the proposal the most damaging bill under consideration, noting Tennessee lacks a statewide nondiscrimination law to replace those protections.

“If you take away the few employment protections we have or catch them up in court challenges that make things murky, you have really cut a lifeline for LGBTQ people,” Sanders said.

He added that the bill could also create confusion for businesses. “Businesses are then caught between, okay, there’s this state law that’s kind of trying to pretend Bostock didn’t happen,” he said. Sanders said he believes the proposal is currently unique nationally but warned that other states may follow. “Sometimes we innovate and export this kind of hate.”

Related: Tennessee GOP quietly overturns marriage equality by giving officials the right to refuse

Several other measures target transgender people’s access to health care. One bill would bar TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, from covering gender-affirming care. Another would prohibit health care providers from asking minors about gender identity or sexual orientation without parental permission. A third would expand state reporting requirements tied to gender-affirming treatment.

Sanders warned the reporting requirements could compromise privacy, particularly in smaller communities.

“There’s going to be enough data reported that, say it’s in a small county, someone might be able to determine who it is,” he said. “That puts health care providers and patients at risk.”

Legislation expanding legal liability for doctors who previously provided gender-affirming care to minors could also worsen an existing pediatrician shortage in Tennessee, he said.

“If you increase their liability, why would they come here? Why would they stay here?” Sanders said. “It makes you fearful to practice medicine in this state.”

On the family law front, lawmakers are considering a covenant marriage framework limited to a man and a woman. Advocates say the language conflicts with the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. A separate proposal would make it easier for individuals and organizations to decline recognition of same-sex marriages.

Other measures aim to curb LGBTQ+ visibility in public life. One bill would ban government entities from displaying Pride flags or supporting Pride events. Another would allow educators and officials to use honorifics such as “Mr.” or “Ms.” that conflict with a person’s gender identity. A measure affecting library book reconsideration is also scheduled for debate.

Sanders said Tennessee’s political and religious demographics have helped fuel the legislation. According to Pew Research Center data, Tennessee is one of the few states where white evangelical Protestants make up more than half the population.

Related: Tennessee bill lets businesses and people refuse to recognize same-sex marriages

“That segment of the population, generally, not always, but generally, is less supportive of LGBTQ+ rights than other segments,” Sanders said. The state’s Republican supermajority, reinforced by heavily gerrymandered districts, also makes legislative victories difficult to envision, he said. “I don’t know when the supermajorities will change in Tennessee,” Sanders said. “Probably not in the next five years.”

In the past, advocates relied on federal policy to blunt state-level legislation, he said. That dynamic has shifted.

“When Obama was president, when Biden was president — no, they weren’t perfect on LGBTQ+ rights — but we could rely on favorable rules in federal agencies and say to the state, ‘You simply cannot do this,’” Sanders said. “We’re on our own for the time being.”

He said that some LGBTQ+ residents have left Tennessee, particularly families of transgender children seeking medical care. But Sanders said leaving is not an option for many and would not solve the underlying problem. “If we all left, there would still be LGBTQ kids born here every day,” Sanders said. “At some point, some of us have to stay and fight.”

Despite the legislative pressure, Sanders said he has been encouraged by the community’s response, including turnout at committee hearings and grassroots organizing across the state.

“What makes it bearable is you keep meeting the best people in the state who want to do something about it,” Sanders said. “Their bravery sees us through a lot of days.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

julie johnson and colin allread
Elections

Texas Democrats force runoff between pioneering LGBTQ+ current House rep and ex-congressman

Rep. Julie Johnson and former Rep. Colin Allred will face each other once more before voters know who will stand for election in November.

david artavia
People

Former Out and Advocate editor-in-chief takes the helm at LGBTQ+ youth arts organization

David Artavia joins The Future Perfect Project as its new executive director.

james talarico
Elections

James Talarico defeats fellow LGBTQ+ ally Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic primary

The Austin lawmaker advances to November's election as a pro-LGBTQ+ equality Democrat.

hiv medication lenacapavir displayed on a wall behind five syringes with needles
Opinion

Budget cuts and ignorance of history are racing us towards another HIV & AIDS epidemic

The gutting of HIV drug programs isn't just bad policy; it threatens a repeat of history's deadliest mistake, writes John Casey.

More For You

Idaho legislator asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage decision

A man waves the progress pride flag in front of the Supreme Court building

A same-sex marriage supporter waves a Pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building. Idaho legislators are asking the court to reconsider the historic decision.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A North Idaho state legislator is bringing back a request for the nation’s high court to overturn its 2015 landmark decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. Keep Reading →

Tennessee bill lets businesses and people refuse to recognize same-sex marriages

person holding a sign in front of the u.s. supreme court that reads there's no hate like christian love

Republicans in Tennessee are attempting to undermine marriage equality with new legislation.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
More than a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court declared marriage equality the law of the land, Tennessee Republicans are moving to test how durable that promise really is. Keep Reading →

Colorado’s Jared Polis embraces Trump’s national governors’ White House dinner snub: a ‘badge of honor’

colorado gov. jared polis speaking behind the state seal and in front of an lgbtq pride flag

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks during a community gathering at the site of an attack against a group of people holding a vigil for kidnapped Israeli citizens in Gaza in Boulder, Colorado, on June 4, 2025.

CHET STRANGE/AFP via Getty Images
The winter meeting of the National Governors Association is usually a refuge from the louder dramas of Washington, D.C.: a few days of policy panels, side conversations about housing and health care, and the quiet choreography of federalism. This year, it opened instead with a reminder of how difficult it has become to keep even the rituals of governance free from the pull of spectacle in the second Trump administration. Keep Reading →

Kansas lawmakers override governor's veto of anti-trans 'bathroom bounty' bill

Kansas legislature

Kansas legislature

Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock
Kansas legislators have overridden Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a draconian anti-transgender bathroom bill, so it will become law. It goes into effect as soon as paperwork is filed with the Secretary of State’s office. Keep Reading →

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes anti-trans 'bathroom bounty' bill

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed what LGBTQ+ advocates are calling an anti-transgender “bathroom bounty” bill. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved