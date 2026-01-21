➡️ The House and Senate have negotiated final appropriations bills to fund the government through September 30 — and thanks to the work of Democrats including Rep. Sarah McBride, they’ve been stripped of anti-transgender provisions.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Justice Department is preparing to investigate Renee Good’s wife but not the man who killed her in Minneapolis, and a man was attacked on an NYC subway for kissing his trans woman partner.

We also cover an ex-Steelers employee who says she was unfairly denied pay and opportunities for homophobic, sexist reasons, and human rights groups warn that Trump is pulling America into authoritarian rule.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

All anti-transgender provisions stripped from House and Senate funding bills Tada Images/Shutterstock The bills are still subject to a final vote, but trans Americans can be relieved for now.

Justice Department will investigate Renee Good's wife but not the man who killed her Christopher Penler/Shutterstock The DOJ is investigating Becca Good under a law against “assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers,” sources tell NBC News.

Man attacked on NYC subway for kissing trans woman partner Lichtwolke/Shutterstock Police are still searching for the suspect who slashed the man's face.

Ex-Steelers employee alleges antigay, sexist discrimination in lawsuit kovop/shutterstock.com; NMK-Studio/shutterstock.com Chelsea Zahn says she was unfairly denied pay and opportunities.

Trump is pulling America under authoritarian rule, international human rights groups warn Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images “We have seen where this road leads when dissent is punished, oversight is dismantled, and people can be disappeared or expelled beyond the reach of the law,” Amnesty International said.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.