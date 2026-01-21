Skip to content
miami beach police officers
News

Florida woman criticized Miami Beach's mayor on Facebook. Cops then showed up at her home

“Free speech died at my door,” Raquel Pacheco, a small business owner, told The Advocate.

From left: The Lair, Vampire Boys, and Interview with the Vampire.​
Arts & Entertainment

7 sexiest gay vampire movies and TV shows ever made, and where to watch them

You're going to want to take a bite out of these sexy gay vamps!

NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers logos; gavel with LGBTQ+ Pride flag.
People

Ex-Steelers employee alleges antigay, sexist discrimination in lawsuit

Chelsea Zahn says she was unfairly denied pay and opportunities.

New York subway train
Crime

Man attacked on NYC subway for kissing trans woman partner

Police are still searching for the suspect who slashed the man's face.

