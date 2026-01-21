Skip to content
All anti-transgender provisions stripped from House and Senate funding bills

The bills are still subject to a final vote, but trans Americans can be relieved for now.

U.S. Capitol

Tada Images/Shutterstock

The U.S. House and Senate have negotiated final appropriations bills to fund the federal government through September 30, and they’ve been stripped of anti-transgender provisions.

These provisions, known as “riders” because they’re unrelated to the primary purpose of the bill in question, were attached to almost every appropriations bill in the House of Representatives, though not in the Senate, Erin Reed reports at her Erin in the Morning Substack column.

The “most extreme” ones were in the bills to fund the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services, Reed notes. These included “language barring ‘any federal funds’ from supporting gender-affirming care at any age and threatening funding for schools that support transgender students,” she writes. “Taken together, those measures would have posed a sweeping threat to transgender people’s access to education and health care nationwide.”

Anti-trans riders were stripped from each bill as it was considered by House and Senate negotiators working out differences, and Tuesday morning the two chambers released the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes the appropriations for Education, HHS, Labor, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Defense, and Transportation. There are no anti-trans provisions in the act, which is still subject to a vote by the two chambers.

U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, a Democrat and the first out trans person in Congress, “was proud to work relentlessly with her colleagues in ensuring these funding bills did not include anti-LGBTQ provisions,” a McBride staff member told Erin in the Morning. McBride thanked Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Democratic leaders “for prioritizing the removal of these harmful riders,” the staffer said.

Congress must pass all the appropriations bills by the end of January to avoid another government shutdown like last fall’s. Some have passed each chamber already.

Related: Third Trump shutdown ‘irrefutable proof’ Republicans can’t govern, Congressional Equality Caucus says

Related: USDA website blames SNAP benefits expiring on trans people, immigrants amid shutdown

Some aspects of the remaining appropriations bills may still be hard for Democrats to support. The Homeland Security bill does not include deep cuts or broad reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Democrats and many others have criticized ICE policies as brutal, especially after the killing of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer this month.

The ICE funding “is a surrender to Trump’s lawlessness,” Rep. Ro Khanna of California told NBC News Tuesday. “I will be a strong no and help lead the opposition to it.”

DeLauro issued a statement saying she shares her colleagues’ “frustration with the out-of-control agency” and that they should vote based on what’s “best for their constituents,” NBC reports. But “the Homeland Security funding bill is more than just ICE,” she added. A lapse in funding would mean Transportation Security Administration agents would work without pay, and Federal Emergency Management Administration services could be delayed, she said.

Republicans have agreed to hold a vote on the Homeland Security bill separately from the others, “which would give Democrats an opportunity to oppose it, without moving Washington toward another shutdown,” according to NBC.

What’s more, the HHS bill doesn’t include an extension of subsidies for health insurance policies bought under the Affordable Care Act, The Hill reports. Disagreement between Republicans and Democrats on this issue caused last year’s shutdown.

“Some Democrats could also hold back their support of the package until their concerns regarding President Trump’s threats to Venezuela and Greenland are addressed,” The Hill adds.

affordable care act u.s. house of representatives u.s. senate appropriations bills department of defense department of education department of health and human services department of homeland security donald trump erin reed gender-affirming care greenland patty murray renee nicole good ro khanna sarah mcbride transgender transportation security administration venezuela

The Latest

A New York City protest against ICE's killing of Renee Nicole Good
States

Justice Department will investigate Renee Good's wife but not the man who killed her

The DOJ is investigating Becca Good under a law against “assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers,” sources tell NBC News.

judge matthew kacsmaryk
News

Trump-appointed Texas federal judge rules that drag is like blackface

"Claims comparing it to dehumanizing performances designed to uphold racial supremacy are as inaccurate as they are offensive," a GLAAD spokesperson told The Advocate.

don lemon, harmeet dhillon and nicki minaj
News

Don Lemon responds to DOJ threats & Nicki Minaj’s homophobic insults over his Minneapolis ICE coverage

“We’re not part of the activists, but we’re here just reporting," the independent journalist said in a video inside a church in Minnesota.

Angel Reese and The Hunting Wives​
Arts & Entertainment

WNBA star Angel Reese joins 'The Hunting Wives' season 2 — this is a lesbian emergency

The hit lesbian series just got a new MVP!

More For You

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces $25K lawsuit for allegedly destroying a 14-year marriage

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Kyrsten Sinema is being sued by the ex-wife of her former bodyguard for allegedly sleeping with him while he was still married.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Kyrsten Sinema's legal troubles just got a whole lot messier. Keep Reading →

As LGBTQ+ people go back into the closet under Trump, the Human Rights Campaign reveals plan to fight back

a sign at a protest reading new year same fight to exist

LGBTQ+ people are less out than they were before Donald Trump took office the second time, the Human Rights Campaign reports.

Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images
In Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House, where President Donald Trump is directing what civil rights advocates describe as an accelerating authoritarian overhaul of federal power, the Human Rights Campaign on Thursday released a new political playbook and a stark assessment of what the first year of Trump’s second term has meant for LGBTQ+ Americans. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Americans are going back in the closet under Donald Trump: report

Man entering closet

LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found.

Shuttershock Creative
LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found. Keep Reading →

Renee Good's family reveals she randomly encountered ICE and stopped to observe

Renee Good protest sign

Protest in Manhattan against Trump administration and ICE following the murder of Renee Good by an ICE agent (January 11, 2026).

Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com
Renee Nicole Good wasn't following Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents "all day" before she was killed — she had just dropped her son off at school in the morning when she randomly encountered them, her family maintains. Keep Reading →

Trump threatens to use Insurrection Act to send the military to Minneapolis after ICE killing

ICE agent pepper spraying protester

A Border Patrol Tactical Unit agent sprays pepper spray into the face of a protester attempting to block an immigration officer vehicle from leaving the scene where a woman was shot and killed by a federal agent earlier, in Minneapolis, Minn. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images
Donald Trump threatened in a social media post on Thursday to invoke the Insurrection Act to stop protests in Minneapolis after the killing of queer woman Renee Good by ICE on January 7. Keep Reading →
