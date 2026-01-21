Skip to content
Man attacked on NYC subway for kissing trans woman partner

Police are still searching for the suspect who slashed the man's face.

New York City police are searching for the person who attacked a man on a subway train the evening of January 10 when the man was kissing his transgender female partner. The attacker shouted homophobic slurs and then slashed the right side of the man’s face with a sharp object, Gay City News reports.

The suspect escaped, and the 28-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. The trans woman was not injured.

The attack is similar to one that occurred December 20, when a man on a subway train was slashed behind his left ear by another passenger after a verbal argument, Metro Weekly reports.

The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. The department asks that anyone with information about either attack to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477), visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or text 274637 (CRIMES) to TIP577. A Spanish-language line is at (888) 57-PISTA.

Hate crimes based on the victim’s sexual orientation decreased by 38 percent in New York last year compared to 2024 — 52, down from 84, according to a press release from the NYPD. It did not specify crimes motivated by the victim’s gender identity.

Early in 2025, however, officials with the Manhattan district attorney’s office spoke to Gay City News about a “troubling high number” of hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people. Some took place on the subway, including one in which a gay couple was slashed.

The DA’s office is focusing on education, training, and community outreach to address hate crimes. The effort includes encouraging victims to come forward and letting them know what to expect after they report such a crime, Assistant District Attorney Hannah Yu told the paper.

