Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

People in rainbow-colored clothing gather along a city street, where others sit in chairs and stand in the grass.
News

Unexpected shutdown of Tucson Pride leaves Arizonans distraught

The organization had been inundated with financial problems.

talbott v. usa plaintiffs and attorneys
News

Skeptical judges grill Trump government lawyers on logic of ‘meaningless process’ in trans military ban

“It’s just moving paper around. There’s no chance that one of the plaintiffs could continue to serve," Judge Judith Rogers told government lawyers.

AJ Oglivy​
People

Pro basketball star AJ Oglivy comes out as gay, says he had to 'present as straight'

“There’s now a place for us to have this conversation, to be able to talk as openly as this,” Oglivy said.

​Elio; Mark Sonnenblick; A Friend of Dorothy
Arts & Entertainment

Oscars So Straight: A list of very few LGBTQ+ nominees

Where are the gays?

More For You

@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved