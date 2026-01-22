➡️ A judge in Minnesota rejected charging gay journalist Don Lemon for covering a protest inside a St. Paul church — and Attorney General Pam Bondi is reportedly furious about it.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is once again stirring up controversy with a political stunt, and a major Pride celebration in Arizona is shutting down over financial problems.

We also hear from LGBTQ+ allies at the Davos conference in Switzerland, and Chinese authorities are cracking down on an AI-generated “gay pandas” photo.

Pam Bondi's mad after judge rejects charging Don Lemon over his Minnesota church reporting Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Press freedom groups voiced concern over the possibility of Lemon being charged. One DOJ official implied he may still be.

Gavin Newsom touts knee pads for leaders who've caved to Trump Forbes Breaking News/youtube.com

"I can't take this complicity of people rolling over," the California governor said.

Unexpected shutdown of Tucson Pride leaves Arizonans distraught News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV/youtube.com The organization had been inundated with financial problems.

LGBTQ+ people are important to global economy, corporate allies say at Davos GLAAD As Donald Trump melted down on the world stage, the Pride on the Promenade display offered a hopeful counterpoint.

Two men detained in China for sharing AI-altered 'gay pandas' photo Marek Mihulka/Shutterstock Criminalization of LGBTQ+ content is not rare in China amid crackdowns.