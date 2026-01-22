Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pam Bondi's mad after judge rejects charging Don Lemon over his Minnesota church reporting

Press freedom groups voiced concern over the possibility of Lemon being charged. One DOJ official implied he may still be.

Don Lemon

Don Lemon

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

A federal magistrate judge in Minnesota rejected charging gay journalist Don Lemon after he covered a protest inside a St. Paul church Sunday, concerning journalism groups about silencing coverage.

The judge would not sign the charging complaint against him, which has angered Attorney General Pam Bondi, CBS News reports.

"The attorney general is enraged at the magistrate's decision," one source told the outlet.

Related: DOJ threats against Don Lemon worry press freedom groups

Another source said that the Justice Department may find other ways to charge Lemon.

On Sunday, protesters interrupted a church service at St. Paul's Cities Church, which Lemon covered. One of the pastors is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official. Protests have erupted in Minnesota after the killing of Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7.

The news comes as Bondi announced that two people were arrested in connection with the same church protest.

A magistrate judge had approved charges against them, Chauntyll Louisa Allen and Nekima Levy Armstrong. Armstrong is being charged over a civil rights law that prohibits two or more people from working together to interfere with constitutionally protected rights, CBS Notes.

The former CNN anchor posted a recording Sunday evening on Bluesky showing him questioning Armstrong. The recording appears to rebut claims that Lemon participated in or directed the protest, instead showing him questioning protesters about their motives moments before they entered the church.

He also interviews a pastor of the church and one of the people attending the service.

After Lemon's reporting circulated online, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon said Lemon was "on notice" and that the First Amendment does not shield what she described as “pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service.”

"The magistrate's reported actions confirm the nature of Don's First Amendment protected work this weekend in Minnesota as a reporter," a statement from Don Lemon's attorney Abbe Lowell said. "Should the Department of Justice continue with a stunning and troubling effort to silence and punish a journalist for doing his job, Don will call out their latest attack on the rule of law and fight any charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Dhillon said on a far-right podcast that Lemon could still be criminally charged, saying that journalism "is not a badge or a shield that protects you from criminal consequences."

“NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists condemns any action taken by the federal government to restrict the constitutional rights of reporters engaged in legal and vital newsgathering,” Ken Miguel, president of NLGJA, told The Advocate. “Threats to limit free speech and a free press undermine the fundamental principles our founding fathers outlined in the Constitution.

Seth Stern, director of advocacy for the Freedom of the Press Foundation, was even more critical. “Even putting aside constitutional protections, the laws under which the administration is threatening Lemon are totally inapplicable to a journalist intending to document news, not to obstruct religious observance,” he said in a statement to The Advocate. “It’s the latest example of the administration coming up with far-fetched ‘gotcha’ legal theories to send a message to journalists to tread cautiously because the government is looking for any way to target them.”

don lemoniceminnesotapam bondirenee good

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

People in rainbow-colored clothing gather along a city street, where others sit in chairs and stand in the grass.
News

Unexpected shutdown of Tucson Pride leaves Arizonans distraught

The organization had been inundated with financial problems.

talbott v. usa plaintiffs and attorneys
News

Skeptical judges grill Trump government lawyers on logic of ‘meaningless process’ in trans military ban

“It’s just moving paper around. There’s no chance that one of the plaintiffs could continue to serve," Judge Judith Rogers told government lawyers.

AJ Oglivy​
People

Pro basketball star AJ Oglivy comes out as gay, says he had to 'present as straight'

“There’s now a place for us to have this conversation, to be able to talk as openly as this,” Oglivy said.

​Elio; Mark Sonnenblick; A Friend of Dorothy
Arts & Entertainment

Oscars So Straight: A list of very few LGBTQ+ nominees

Where are the gays?

More For You

Two men detained in China for sharing AI-altered 'gay pandas' photo

Two giant pandas walk side by side on greenery and bamboos.

Pandas walking side-by-side.

Marek Mihulka/Shutterstock
An AI-manipulated photo of two pandas showing same-sex behavior has led to two Chinese men being detained by local authorities. Keep Reading →

Ex-Steelers employee alleges antigay, sexist discrimination in lawsuit

NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers logos; gavel with LGBTQ+ Pride flag.
kovop/shutterstock.com; NMK-Studio/shutterstock.com
A former employee of the Pittsburgh Steelers has taken the football team to court, alleging she faced discrimination on the job due to her sex and sexual orientation. Keep Reading →

Trump is pulling America under authoritarian rule, international human rights groups warn

donald trump at world economic forum

US President Donald Trump looks on during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2026.

Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images
A year into President Donald Trump’s second term, Amnesty International and a coalition of U.S. and international rights groups are warning that the United States is exhibiting clear signs of democratic backsliding, marked by the erosion of civil liberties, weakened rule of law, and the normalization of coercive state power. Keep Reading →

How a Black-led, queer-affirming church is thriving in the South

Bishop OC Allen III and Rashad Burgess and the Vision Cathedral of Atlanta​ church

Bishop O.C. Allen III and husband Rashad Burgess; Vision Cathedral of Atlanta

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for BET; Prince Williams/WireImage for ABA/GettyImages
Two decades after founding Vision Cathedral of Atlanta, Bishop O.C. Allen III says the church’s work is more urgent than ever. The LGBTQ-affirming Black Pentecostal congregation, which first gathered in his living room and now fills a sprawling sanctuary every Sunday, has become both a spiritual home and a civic hub at a time when queer and trans people are facing escalating political attacks across the South and the nation at large. Keep Reading →

Trump-appointed Texas federal judge rules that drag is like blackface

judge matthew kacsmaryk

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk has ruled against LGBTQ+ people and women consistently since taking the bench.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse/YouTube
From a courthouse in Texas, a familiar figure in America’s culture wars delivered another ruling with significant consequences, this time by embracing a comparison that LGBTQ+ advocates say is both false and deeply offensive. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved