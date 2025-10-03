➡️ FBI Director Kash Patel dismissed a trainee agent because they displayed a rainbow Pride flag on their desk years ago — and Democrats aren’t happy.
Meanwhile, Canada is warning holders of passports with gender-neutral markers about traveling to the U.S., and WorldPride saw a drop in attendance this year, most likely due to Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies.
In Utah, Rep. Trevor Lee is observing LGBTQ+ History Month by pushing for Harvey Milk Blvd. in Salt Lake City to be renamed after — who else — Charlie Kirk.
All things considered, it feels important to continue our celebration of queer history with a look at 1973, the year that the LGBTQ+ movement started becoming mainstream.
‼️ If you’re an LGBTQ+ federal employee who’s felt pressured to hide your identity — whether by removing Pride flags, photos of your partner, or other measures — we want to hear from you. You can email Advocate senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or reach out securely on Signal (cwdc.98). You may remain anonymous.
The FBI director terminated the agent for having the flag at his desk during the Biden administration.
It joins at least nine other countries issuing warnings to travelers.
WorldPride was still a celebration of resilience in the face of hostility, organizers say.
Republican Rep. Trevor Lee argues that Kirk now has a deeper connection to the state than the trailblazing LGBTQ+ activist.
Stonewall shook the establishment, but four years later, queer rights started to take over the mainstream.
