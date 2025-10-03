➡️ FBI Director Kash Patel dismissed a trainee agent because they displayed a rainbow Pride flag on their desk years ago — and Democrats aren’t happy.

Meanwhile, Canada is warning holders of passports with gender-neutral markers about traveling to the U.S., and WorldPride saw a drop in attendance this year, most likely due to Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

In Utah, Rep. Trevor Lee is observing LGBTQ+ History Month by pushing for Harvey Milk Blvd. in Salt Lake City to be renamed after — who else — Charlie Kirk.

All things considered, it feels important to continue our celebration of queer history with a look at 1973, the year that the LGBTQ+ movement started becoming mainstream.

‼️ If you’re an LGBTQ+ federal employee who’s felt pressured to hide your identity — whether by removing Pride flags, photos of your partner, or other measures — we want to hear from you. You can email Advocate senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or reach out securely on Signal (cwdc.98). You may remain anonymous.

Angry Democratic lawmakers slam ‘despicable’ Kash Patel for firing FBI agent over LGBTQ+ Pride flag Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The FBI director terminated the agent for having the flag at his desk during the Biden administration.

Canada cautions holders of passports with gender-neutral X marker about coming to U.S. Shutterstock Creative It joins at least nine other countries issuing warnings to travelers.

WorldPride attendance in D.C. falls short of expectations; Trump's anti-LGBTQ+ actions likely to blame Warren Eisenberg/Shutterstock WorldPride was still a celebration of resilience in the face of hostility, organizers say.

Utah lawmaker moves to rename street honoring Harvey Milk, pay tribute to Charlie Kirk Courtesy U.S. Naval Institute; Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images Republican Rep. Trevor Lee argues that Kirk now has a deeper connection to the state than the trailblazing LGBTQ+ activist.

1973: When the LGBTQ+ movement caught fire www.advocate.com Stonewall shook the establishment, but four years later, queer rights started to take over the mainstream.

