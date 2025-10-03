Canada cautions holders of passports with gender-neutral X marker about coming to U.S.

Canada is urging residents with gender-neutral passport markers to use caution about coming to the U.S.

“While the Government of Canada issues passports with a ‘X’ gender identifier, it cannot guarantee your entry or transit through other countries,” reads an advisory from the Canadian government, updated Wednesday. “You might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier. Before you leave, verify this information with the closest foreign representative for your destination.

“You should also be aware that current systems used by some countries and travel companies may not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier. You may still be asked to provide your sex/gender information as either male or female when travelling.”

The U.S. government under Donald Trump has been hostile to transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people. In one of his first executive orders on returning to office this year, he denied that such people exist.

In keeping with this, the State Department announced it would cease issuing passports with the gender-neutral X marker, which became available when Joe Biden was president, and would not let Americans change the gender marker on their passports. Existing passports with the X marker would remain valid until expiration, as would those representing a trans person’s gender identity, but upon renewal they would have to reflect the holder’s sex assigned at birth.

However, the policy has been blocked in court, and in this case the Trump administration is complying with the injunction, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing people challenging the policy. The administration hasn’t complied with some court decisions, and it has filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court to let it enforce this policy. But for now, most trans, nonbinary, and intersex Americans can obtain accurate passports.

Still, many foreign nationals with these identities are worried about entering the U.S. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which inspects passports for those coming into the country, has said LGBTQ+ people from overseas wouldn’t face problems. “A foreign traveler’s gender as indicated on their passport and their personal beliefs about sexuality do not render a person inadmissible,” the agency said in an April statement to The Washington Post. “Claims to the contrary are false.”

But besides Canada, at least nine other countries have cautioned their trans, nonbinary, and intersex citizens about traveling to the U.S. They include Denmark, France, Germany, and Ireland.

Also, the Canadian government decided in February that it would no longer issue new or renewed Nexus cards, which provide expedited travel between the U.S. and Canada, with the X marker. The Nexus program is jointly managed by the two countries, and Canada’s change came despite U.S. officials saying Nexus cards with the X marker would not prevent entry. Several Canadian immigration lawyers denounced the move.