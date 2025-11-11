➡️ As the government prepares to reopen, President Trump has responded to concerns about air traffic controllers ahead of Thanksgiving by… going on a bizarre rant about Pete Buttigieg. The former transportation secretary has responded with his usual wit in a video posted to Bluesky.

Meanwhile, Virginia’s new lieutenant governor has appointed an LGBTQ+ advocate to her transition team, and Congresswoman Sarah McBride explained to an audience at Crooked Con why Democrats’ “big tent” strategy needs to be “bisexual.”

We also meet a lesbian minister who stood up to Texas’s ban on rainbow crosswalks, and identify other queer clergy who are taking the Gospel back from Christian nationalism.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Pete Buttigieg blasts Trump's rant against air traffic controllers and the Biden administration Lev Radin/Shutterstock “Other than mostly pronouncing my name right, everything he said was wrong,” Buttigieg said.

Newly elected Virginia lieutenant governor appoints LGBTQ+ advocate to transition team Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia, was named as a counselor to Ghazala Hashmi.

Sarah McBride explains how Democrats’ ‘big tent is bisexual’ Connor Studios / Crooked Media The Democratic congresswoman from Delaware told an audience at Crooked Con, "You can’t build a diverse working class coalition if people don’t feel like you like them."

Meet the lesbian minister whose church clapped back at Texas's ban on rainbow crosswalks Courtesy of Cheryl Griffin-Allison Volunteers at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas have painted the steps in rainbow colors as a sign of welcome to all.

17 queer clergy taking the Gospel back from Christian nationalism Footage stills vis YouTube (Flunder, Heyward, Johnson); Getty Images (White) From Bishop Flunder to Rev. Perry, these voices are singing in the key of liberation, preaching love and acceptance over fear and hate.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.