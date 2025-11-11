➡️ As the government prepares to reopen, President Trump has responded to concerns about air traffic controllers ahead of Thanksgiving by… going on a bizarre rant about Pete Buttigieg. The former transportation secretary has responded with his usual wit in a video posted to Bluesky.
Meanwhile, Virginia’s new lieutenant governor has appointed an LGBTQ+ advocate to her transition team, and Congresswoman Sarah McBride explained to an audience at Crooked Con why Democrats’ “big tent” strategy needs to be “bisexual.”
We also meet a lesbian minister who stood up to Texas’s ban on rainbow crosswalks, and identify other queer clergy who are taking the Gospel back from Christian nationalism.
“Other than mostly pronouncing my name right, everything he said was wrong,” Buttigieg said.
Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia, was named as a counselor to Ghazala Hashmi.
The Democratic congresswoman from Delaware told an audience at Crooked Con, "You can’t build a diverse working class coalition if people don’t feel like you like them."
Volunteers at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas have painted the steps in rainbow colors as a sign of welcome to all.
From Bishop Flunder to Rev. Perry, these voices are singing in the key of liberation, preaching love and acceptance over fear and hate.
