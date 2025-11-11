Newly elected Virginia lieutenant governor appoints LGBTQ+ advocate to transition team

Days after Virginians elected Democrats up and down the ballot, including Abigail Spanberger as the commonwealth’s next governor, Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi unveiled a transition team that reflects the state’s changing political and cultural landscape — one that’s as diverse as it is deliberate.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ + news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The group includes veteran legislators, local leaders, and advocates from across Virginia’s political spectrum, notably Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman, whose inclusion underscores Hashmi’s emphasis on equity and representation.

“I am honored to have this diverse group of leaders join our transition,” Hashmi said in a statement Friday. “Their experience, perspective, and commitment to public service will help build an Office of the Lieutenant Governor that is responsive, innovative, and relentlessly focused on improving the lives of every Virginian.”

Related: LGBTQ+ ally Abigail Spanberger trounces anti-trans Republican to win Virginia governor’s race



The 20-member team resembles a snapshot of Virginia’s modern political landscape. Members include state Sens. Mamie Locke, Creigh Deeds, Adam Ebbin, Jeremy McPike, and Jennifer Boysko; Delegates Kathy Tran, Mark Sickles, Betsy Carr, Rodney Willett, and Rae Cousins; and local leaders such as Roanoke Mayor Joseph Cobb and Loudoun County Supervisor Juli Briskman.

The roster also includes figures from labor, environmental, and academic sectors, such as David Broder of SEIU Virginia, Michael Town of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, and Dr. David Doré, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. Equality Virginia’s Rahaman joins other progressive advocates, including Freddy Mejia of The Commonwealth Institute and Shekar Narasimhan of the AAPI Victory Fund.

Mark Smith, a veteran of more than four decades in Virginia government, will serve as transition director, with June Laffey, Hashmi’s longtime chief of staff, and Gerardo Aguilar Castillo, her legislative aide, overseeing daily operations.

Related: GOP candidate claims firing people for being gay ‘is not discrimination’ in Virginia governor’s debate



Rahaman’s appointment adds weight to Hashmi’s pledge to govern inclusively. Speaking to The Advocate on election night after Spanberger’s victory, Rahaman said the results marked a decisive rejection of divisive politics.

“My first reaction is that the Virginia GOP spent all their money on attacking transgender children, and it failed visibly,” Rahaman said. “I could not be more excited and relieved for LGBTQ Virginians right now knowing that we’ve turned the page on the Youngkin administration and that we have a governor who is going to see our dignity and give us an opportunity to thrive in Virginia.”

She added that the work ahead is critical. “We are the last state in the South where abortion and gender-affirming care are legal,” she said. “We look forward to working with the governor to pass a bold, progressive LGBTQ+ agenda — one that Virginia has been waiting for and hoping for.”

Related: Spectacular Republican losses prove MAGA's transphobic playbook doesn't win elections



For Hashmi, the first Muslim woman elected to the Virginia Senate and now the first Muslim lieutenant governor in state history, the transition represents more than a staffing process — it’s a statement about who belongs in power.

“Together, we will develop a thoughtful roadmap for the work ahead,” Hashmi said. “We’re building a government that engages communities, strengthens partnerships, and serves with purpose and conviction from day one.”