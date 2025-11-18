➡️ Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, already preoccupied with the Epstein files vote this week, has been called out by more than 200 Democratic lawmakers for not enforcing rules of decorum and allowing a “rise in anti-transgender rhetoric” on the floor of the House.
Meanwhile, a Black gay NYC council member is preparing to challenge Hakeem Jeffries for Congress, and we have a lengthy chat with California Rep. Robert Garcia as he takes on the GOP on the Epstein files, anti-LGBTQ+ polices and other issues.
We also have reporting from The Texas Tribune on teachers being forced to deadname transgender students, and a piece from The 19th News on how the quality of sex education depends on where in the country students live.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
“Transgender people deserve government officials who will lift them up, not attack them simply because of who they are,” the members of Congress wrote.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Ossé says Democrats in Congress "seem asleep at the wheel" in challenging Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The Democratic rising star sat down with The Advocate for an interview about the Epstein files, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and co-parenting his cat after his divorce.
Maria Crane for The Texas Tribune
A Texas law requires school employees to use names and pronouns that conform to students’ sex at birth.
Shuttershock Creative
In some states, students learn about consent and healthy relationships. In others, they get "Baby Olivia."
