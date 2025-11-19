➡️ A gay former FBI official was fired by the Trump administration for having a Pride flag on his desk during the Biden administration — and now he’s suing. We have the details, plus an interview with the official on the “Lavender Scare” currently spreading through the FBI.
We also learn about the single congressman who voted against releasing the Epstein files, and celebrate Rep. Maxine Walters who was honored by Barney Frank at a recent PFLAG event.
With Transgender Day of Remembrance happening tomorrow, we’re taking a moment to remember the day’s history and the organizations you can help support.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
David Maltinsky says he was illegally terminated in October for displaying a Progress Pride flag at his desk during the Biden administration.
Courtesy pictured
“People immediately started scouring their desks of Pride flags, anything personal in nature,” after Kash Patel terminated him, David Maltinsky told The Advocate.
official portrait via clayhiggins.house.gov
He's echoed Trump and Vance's lies about Haitian immigrants eating pets, among other things.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for PFLAG National
The former Massachusetts congressman praised California U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters for her decades of LGBTQ+ allyship at a recent PFLAG awards ceremony.
Jory Mundy/Shuttershock.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance honors those we've lost while celebrating what they've accomplished.
