➡️ A gay former FBI official was fired by the Trump administration for having a Pride flag on his desk during the Biden administration — and now he’s suing. We have the details, plus an interview with the official on the “Lavender Scare” currently spreading through the FBI.

We also learn about the single congressman who voted against releasing the Epstein files, and celebrate Rep. Maxine Walters who was honored by Barney Frank at a recent PFLAG event.

With Transgender Day of Remembrance happening tomorrow, we’re taking a moment to remember the day’s history and the organizations you can help support.

Gay former FBI official sues Kash Patel & Pam Bondi for Pride flag firing ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images David Maltinsky says he was illegally terminated in October for displaying a Progress Pride flag at his desk during the Biden administration.

Decorated FBI agent trainee fired over Pride flag warns new ‘Lavender Scare’ is spreading ‘like wildfire’ Courtesy pictured “People immediately started scouring their desks of Pride flags, anything personal in nature,” after Kash Patel terminated him, David Maltinsky told The Advocate.

All about anti-LGBTQ+ Republican Clay Higgins, the lone vote against Epstein files release official portrait via clayhiggins.house.gov He's echoed Trump and Vance's lies about Haitian immigrants eating pets, among other things.

Gay political icon Barney Frank celebrates Democratic lawmaker for 'refuting the effort of the bigots' Paul Morigi/Getty Images for PFLAG National The former Massachusetts congressman praised California U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters for her decades of LGBTQ+ allyship at a recent PFLAG awards ceremony.

