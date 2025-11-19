Transgender Day of Remembrance: What it is and how to observe it

As transgender people continue to face physical and political violence, Transgender day of Remembrance will continue to honor those we've lost — and all they've achieved in spite of hardship.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

So far in 2025, 27 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have died from violence, according to Advocates for Trans Equality's 2025 Remembrance Report seen exclusively by The Advocate, and 21 who died by suicide. Over 61 percent of those lost to suicide were between ages 15 and 24, which follows the Trump administration's decision to end LGBTQ+ youth-specific services through the 988 suicide crisis line.

"As we observe Trans Day of Remembrance, we continue to do the work of advocacy and demand an end to violence against our community," Bahari Thomas, Director of Public Education at Advocates for Trans Equality, said in a statement. "Right-wing extremists are endangering our democracy and our very right to exist. Trans people—especially Black trans women—continue to bear the brunt of discriminatory policies, political scapegoating, and violence. These forces are interconnected and deadly. Trans people deserve more than remembrance; we deserve the chance to live full, joyful, and self-determined lives.”

Whether you're a member of the community or ally, here's what you should know about TDOR and how you can observe it.

What is Transgender Day of Remembrance? Transgender Day of Remembrance, which takes place annually on November 20, was founded in 1999 by activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor Rita Hester, a trans woman who was murdered in 1998, and all those lost to anti-trans violence. The day led to the creation of Transgender Awareness Week, which occurs the same week each year. Hester, who was 34, was stabbed more than 20 times on her way home from the Silhouette Lounge, a cocktail bar in Boston that was less than a 5-minute walk from her apartment. Her cased remains unsolved to this day. The city named a park in the same area after her in July this year, which includes a plaque commemorating the date.

How is Transgender Day of Remembrance observed? Many organizations hold vigils on Transgender Day of Remembrance The Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD, Advocates for Trans Equality, and the Transgender Law Center are hosting a virtual gathering for the trans community from 6 to 7 p.m. EST.

For allies, GLAAD has posted an education guide about trans community, language, issues, stories, and actions.

GLSEN also has a Trans Action Kit with resources primarily aimed at students and educators.

Many PFLAG chapters are hosting virtual events via their Connects meetings (find the chapter nearest to you here).

The LGBTQ+ community center closest to you will also likely have a vigil or event planned.