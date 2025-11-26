➡️ The Trump administration is not planning to observe World AIDS Day this year, breaking with both Republican and Democratic presidents since 1988. Plus, a new study shows that funding cuts could lead to millions of additional HIV infections by 2030.
Meanwhile, Democrats and advocacy groups are accusing the Justice Department of ignoring hate crimes, and a Florida driver was arrested after allegedly trying to run over a LGBTQ+ running group.
We also take a closer look at how Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts, became a target in Trump’s culture wars.
The Advocate will be taking tomorrow off for Thanksgiving, so we’ll check in on Friday and be back next week.
Enjoy the holiday,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A directive from the State Department assures that 2025 will be different from 2024, when President Biden hosted the first display of AIDS Memorial Quilt panels at the White House.
Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com
Global HIV assistance is projected to drop by 30 to 40 percent in 2025 compared with 2023, a new UNAID report found.
Sam Aronov/Shutterstock
More than 100 members of Congress have written to Attorney General Pam Bondi about the situation, while 11 community organizations are suing over the loss of a conflict resolution service.
About 40 runners fled from the suspected driver, who faces aggravated assault charges.
M2020/Shutterstock
Here's how the group, now called Scouting America, became too inclusive for the Trump administration.
