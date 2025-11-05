➡️ The results of last night’s elections make it pretty clear — transphobia isn’t the winning strategy many Republicans thought it was. Politicians and activists from Virginia talked to The Advocate about what this means for Democrats.

Meanwhile, NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani promised to defend the rights of transgender people in his victory speech, and a small town in Pennsylvania has become the first in the state to elect an out trans mayor.

Challenges still lie ahead, with a gay-owned Virginia farm getting vandalized last night, and a report from the Trevor Project showing that LGBTQ+ young people’s political motivation often goes hand in hand with anxiety and depression.

Spectacular Republican losses prove MAGA's transphobic playbook doesn't win elections Alex Wong/Getty Images Across the country, voters chose inclusion, empathy, and competence over cruelty and division.

Zohran Mamdani will continue 'standing up' for transgender people as New York City mayor GlobeTrotPix / Shutterstock.com Zohran Mamdani dominated the LGBTQ+ vote in NYC, with 82 percent of the community casting their ballots for him.

This small Pennsylvania town just elected the state's first-ever out transgender mayor ericadeuso.com Eria Deuso has become the first out transgender mayor in Pennsylvania.

Virginia farm owned by the 'Gardening Gays' was vandalized with medical waste and human feces Gardening Gays Farm “It does not appear to be an accident,” Kevin Graham told The Advocate. “You look up and down the roadway, and everywhere else is completely clear. The trash is only at our entrance.”

LGBTQ+ young people are politically engaged — but it's complicated Shutterstock Motivation to take political action is associated with depression and anxiety, according to a new Trevor Project report.

