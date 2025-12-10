➡️ The nations involved in the first-ever World Cup Pride match are asking FIFA to cancel it, calling it “culturally and religiously contrary” to their values.

Meanwhile, President Trump spent a Pennsylvania rally about affordability ranting about transgender people, and a Texas city has caved to federal pressure and overturned LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination protections.

We also examine a new study that shows lower suicide rates among transgender and nonbinary youth whose pronouns are respected, and Rachel Maddow is receiving a prestigious award for excellence in political journalism.

Egypt and Iran tell FIFA to cancel World Cup Pride Match, calling it 'contrary' to values Shuttershock Creative The two countries taking part in the first-ever World Cup LGBTQ+ Pride Match want it cancelled.

Trump rants nonsense about transgender people instead of fixing affordability crisis at Pennsylvania rally Alex Wong/Getty Images He called "affordability" a Democratic hoax while repeating bizarre "transgender for all" claim.

Texas city votes to overturn LGBTQ+ antidiscrimination protections xradiophotog/Shuttershock.com Arlington, Texas has removed “gender identity and expression” and “sexual orientation” from its antidiscrimination protections.

Transgender and nonbinary youth whose pronouns are respected attempt suicide less: report Shuttershock Creative "It's about effort, and just attempting to be respectful and kind to people," lead author Steven Hobaica tells The Advocate.

Rachel Maddow snags 2025 Walter Cronkite Award for excellence in political journalism Eugene Gologursky/Variety via Getty Images) The accomplished lesbian MS NOW anchor will be honored with the award in Washington, D.C., alongside NBC’s Peter Alexander, CBS’s Scott Pelley, and The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart.

