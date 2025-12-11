Scroll To Top
Texas

Texas expands lawsuits against doctors accused of providing gender-affirming care to youth

Texas AG Ken Paxton
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ken Paxton is expanding two lawsuits against doctors in Texas accused of providing gender-affirming care to youth after being forced to drop a third.

Ken Paxton is expanding two lawsuits against doctors in Texas after being forced to drop a third.

Texas is tacking new accusations on to two doctors sued by the state last year for allegedly providing gender-affirming care to youth, claiming that they falsified records.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that his office is expanding the lawsuits against doctors May Lau and M. Brett Cooper, claiming it has discovered additional evidence that they not only provided the care but also supposedly falsified medical records and billing statements by altering diagnoses to conceal the care and obtain Medicaid reimbursement.

Senate Bill 14, which became law in 2023, banned surgery, hormone treatment, and puberty blockers for the purpose of gender transition for those under 18, while allowing the same treatments for cisgender youth dealing with conditions such as early-onset puberty or endocrine disorders. It authorizes the Texas Medical Board to revoke the license of any doctor who violates it.

Paxton filed the lawsuits against Lau and Cooper in October of last year, accusing Lau alone of providing hormone therapy to at least 21 young people. Lau surrendered her license two months ago, as she was already moving her practice to Oregon, but has maintained that the allegations are "false in every material aspect."

"Dr. Lau did not force any treatment on any of her patients and her care complied with Texas and federal law in every respect," Craig Smyser, one of her attorneys, told Texas Public Radio.

The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults, but minors as well.

Paxton was forced to drop one of his lawsuits against a third doctor in the state, Hector Granados, after “no legal violations were found" following a “review of the evidence and Granados’ complete medical records,” according to a statement from the AG's office. Granados said he had stopped prescribing puberty blockers and hormones to trans youth in compliance with the state's law, but had continued to prescribe them for cisgender youth with other conditions.

Paxton, who called Granados a "scofflaw who is harming the health and safety of Texas children," made no announcement when the lawsuit was dropped. He has yet to publicly rescind his claims.

The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

