Egypt and Iran tell FIFA to cancel World Cup Pride Match, calling it 'contrary' to values

The nations involved in the first-ever World Cup Pride Match are asking FIFA to cancel it, calling it "culturally and religiously contrary" to their countries.

The two countries taking part in the first-ever World Cup LGBTQ+ Pride Match want it cancelled.

The nations involved in the first-ever World Cup Pride Match are asking FIFA to cancel it, calling it "culturally and religiously contrary" to their values.

The international soccer tournament's first-ever Pride-themed game is scheduled to take place in Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field on June 26, the first day of the city's annual Pride weekend. It will feature Iran and Egypt, both countries where same-sex sexual relations are criminalized.

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) said Tuesday that it has sent an official letter urging FIFA not to go forward with the theme, writing that it "completely rejects such activities, which are directly contrary to cultural, religious and social values in the region, especially in Arab and Islamic societies."

"In order to ensure that the match is held in an atmosphere of respect and focus on the sporting aspect only, the Egyptian Federation categorically rejects these invitations and demands FIFA not to hold any events or offers related to (homosexuality) support events within the stadium on the day of the match," EFA wrote.

Egypt's morality laws criminalize same-sex sexual activities between men, with a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment and a fine. Meanwhile, Iran is the one nation that is known to actively enforce the death penalty for same-sex sexual relations, as the Islamic Penal Code of Iran punishes liwat (sodomy), tafkhiz (thigh sex), and musaheqeh (lesbian intercourse), levying up to 100 lashes for other sexual acts.

In Iran, state television said Monday that Tehran would “appeal” to FIFA over the match, according to The Guardian. Iran Football Federation head Mehdi Taj was quoted as saying the government had raised “objections against the issue," calling it an “irrational move that supports a certain group.”

Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson has voiced her support for the match, saying in a post that it is an opportunity to "show the world that in Seattle, everyone is welcome."

"Our city is ready, the fans are ready, and I can't wait! FIFA World Cup is coming to Seattle, and we are excited to be a part of the global celebration," Wilson wrote. "With matches on Juneteenth and pride, we get to show the world that in Seattle, everyone is welcome. What an incredible honor!"

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
