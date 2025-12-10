Scroll To Top
News

Queer actor Wenne Alton Davis, known for Maisel, Normal Heart, killed in NYC car crash

Queer actor Wenne Alton Davis, known for Maisel, Normal Heart, killed in NYC car crash

Wenne Alton Davis
courtesy Clear Talent Group

Wenne Alton Davis

“I can only describe Wenne Davis as a bright light,” says the actor’s agent, Jamie Harris.

trudestress
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Wenne Alton Davis, a queer actor who appeared in TV shows and films including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Normal Heart, and Rescue Me, was killed in a traffic accident Monday evening in New York City.

Davis, 60, was crossing Broadway at West 53rd Street in Manhattan about 9 p.m. when struck by a Cadillac SUV, the New York Daily News reports. The actor suffered massive head injuries and died at Mount Sinai West. The driver, identified only as a 61-year-old man, was turning left onto Broadway from West 53rd. “He remained at the scene and faced no immediate charges as cops continue to investigate the crash,” according to the Daily News.

Davis listed they/them pronouns on their Instagram profile, but friends have used she/her pronouns.

“I can only describe Wenne Davis as a bright light,” the actor’s agent, Jamie Harris of Clear Talent Group, said in a statement to The Advocate. “She had a huge love for New York, for acting, and, most of all, for her family and her circle of friends (which was also huge). She was someone for whom friendliness and kindness were not what she did but more who she was as a person. I’ve talked to many of her friends in the past few days and all of them spoke of her generous spirit and love of life. We all agree that she had much more to do in her career as an actor and her life. Literally, no one I’ve spoken to can believe that she’s no longer with us. She will be greatly missed by everyone here at CTG and all who knew and loved her.”

They played a police officer in a 2023 episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, having also portrayed an officer in the 2011 Michael Fassbender-Carey Mulligan film Shame. They appeared as a character named Gloria in the 2014 HBO adaptation of The Normal Heart, Larry Kramer’s play about the early years of the AIDS epidemic.

Related: 13 LGBTQ+ Films and TV Shows to Watch in April

Related: LGBTQ+ History Month: 33 queer movies to watch on streaming

Davis’s other credits include the TV series Girls5eva, New Amsterdam, Blind Spot, American Odyssey, and Rescue Me, and the short films Bare Knuckle and Ladies Room. When not acting, Davis worked in security at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Davis, who was born in North Carolina and had family in Iowa, lived in the Forest Hills section of Queens. Edward Reynoso, their next-door neighbor and friend, told the Daily News he was worried when Davis didn’t contact him after going out to dinner and a movie with friends. “I was texting her and she didn’t respond,” he said. I"’m numb, to tell you the truth. I can’t believe it.” A few hours earlier, Davis had told him, “I love you. I appreciate you.”

“I felt like she was saying goodbye,” Reynoso told the publication. “Now that this happened, it all seems so odd to me.”

NewsYahoo Feed
arts and entertainmentfilmlarry kramernew york cityobituariestelevisionthe marvelous mrs maiselthe normal heart
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio