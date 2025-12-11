Nancy Mace investigated for bad behavior at airport, blames transgender people

From accosting a constituent in a makeup store to berating TSA workers as they were denied pay during the federal government shutdown, Nancy Mace seems to be making profane public outbursts a habit.
The U.S. representative from South Carolina was recently found to be at fault for an October incident at the Charleston International Airport in which she turned a "minor miscommunication” into a profanity-laden "spectacle" that left staff "visibly upset," according to an airport police investigation report first obtained by The Washington Post.
The report concluded that Mace berated airport officers and Transportation Security Administration staff after her security vehicle was a different color than she was originally told, calling them “f*cking idiots" and “f*cking incompetent." Mace said at one point that she was "sick of your sh*t" and complained she was not receiving special treatment despite being a “f*cking representative."
Now Mace is not only claiming that airport police "did file a fictitious police incident report" but that her reaction was also somehow justified due to her fear of retaliation for her anti-transgender views. When pressed by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo about what happened, Mace deflected that "when there is a security breach, one mistake can have devastating consequences."
"Here's the thing, Maria. We have to take our security very seriously. If you're conservative, if you're well known, if you've fought the transgender community like I have exponentially, in the wake of Charlie Kirk's public assassination, the death threats, the amount of political violence, the celebration of the killing of conservatives is deeply disturbing," Mace said.
"It sounds like you're explaining some kind of behavior," Bartiromo responded. "What I'm asking you is, what happened?"
Mace again alleged that there was a "security breach," though she did not elaborate. When asked if she will be suing the airport and American Airlines as she's threatened to, Mace said that she has "drafted that suit."
Mace claimed that "security wasn't there," but two officers interviewed for the report said that Mace often arrives to security escorts in different locations or vehicles than originally stated. They added that she is “rarely on time and that this is often exacerbated by the fact that their communication is often relayed through multiple staffers, as the Congresswoman appears to have high personnel turnover.”
The incident isn't the first time Mace has publicly berated private citizens. When asked by a voter in April if she would be hosting more town halls this year, Mace screamed at him “f*ck you” and “people on the left are absolutely f*cking crazy.”
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes