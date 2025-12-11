Nancy Mace investigated for bad behavior at airport, blames transgender people

From accosting a constituent in a makeup store to berating TSA workers as they were denied pay during the federal government shutdown, Nancy Mace seems to be making profane public outbursts a habit.

The U.S. representative from South Carolina was recently found to be at fault for an October incident at the Charleston International Airport in which she turned a "minor miscommunication” into a profanity-laden "spectacle" that left staff "visibly upset," according to an airport police investigation report first obtained by The Washington Post.

The report concluded that Mace berated airport officers and Transportation Security Administration staff after her security vehicle was a different color than she was originally told, calling them “f*cking idiots" and “f*cking incompetent." Mace said at one point that she was "sick of your sh*t" and complained she was not receiving special treatment despite being a “f*cking representative."

Now Mace is not only claiming that airport police "did file a fictitious police incident report" but that her reaction was also somehow justified due to her fear of retaliation for her anti-transgender views. When pressed by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo about what happened, Mace deflected that "when there is a security breach, one mistake can have devastating consequences."