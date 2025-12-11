Scroll To Top
Politics

Nancy Mace investigated for bad behavior at airport, blames transgender people

Nancy Mace
Philip Yabut/Shuttershock.com

Nancy Mace claims her outburst at an airport was somehow justified due to her fear of retaliation for her anti-transgender views.

Nancy Mace claims her outburst at an airport was somehow justified due to her fear of retaliation for her anti-transgender views.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

From accosting a constituent in a makeup store to berating TSA workers as they were denied pay during the federal government shutdown, Nancy Mace seems to be making profane public outbursts a habit.

The U.S. representative from South Carolina was recently found to be at fault for an October incident at the Charleston International Airport in which she turned a "minor miscommunication” into a profanity-laden "spectacle" that left staff "visibly upset," according to an airport police investigation report first obtained by The Washington Post.

The report concluded that Mace berated airport officers and Transportation Security Administration staff after her security vehicle was a different color than she was originally told, calling them “f*cking idiots" and “f*cking incompetent." Mace said at one point that she was "sick of your sh*t" and complained she was not receiving special treatment despite being a “f*cking representative."

Now Mace is not only claiming that airport police "did file a fictitious police incident report" but that her reaction was also somehow justified due to her fear of retaliation for her anti-transgender views. When pressed by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo about what happened, Mace deflected that "when there is a security breach, one mistake can have devastating consequences."

"Here's the thing, Maria. We have to take our security very seriously. If you're conservative, if you're well known, if you've fought the transgender community like I have exponentially, in the wake of Charlie Kirk's public assassination, the death threats, the amount of political violence, the celebration of the killing of conservatives is deeply disturbing," Mace said.

"It sounds like you're explaining some kind of behavior," Bartiromo responded. "What I'm asking you is, what happened?"

Mace again alleged that there was a "security breach," though she did not elaborate. When asked if she will be suing the airport and American Airlines as she's threatened to, Mace said that she has "drafted that suit."

Mace claimed that "security wasn't there," but two officers interviewed for the report said that Mace often arrives to security escorts in different locations or vehicles than originally stated. They added that she is “rarely on time and that this is often exacerbated by the fact that their communication is often relayed through multiple staffers, as the Congresswoman appears to have high personnel turnover.”

The incident isn't the first time Mace has publicly berated private citizens. When asked by a voter in April if she would be hosting more town halls this year, Mace screamed at him “f*ck you” and “people on the left are absolutely f*cking crazy.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsLawNationalYahoo FeedSouth CarolinaCrimeTransgenderTravel
airport policeamerican airlinescharleston international airportcharlie kirkfox newsgovernment shutdownhouse of representativesincident reportlawsuitmaria bartiromomeltdownnancy maceoutburstpolice reportsecurity breachsouth carolinatransgender rightstransportation security administrationtsaturnoverpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio