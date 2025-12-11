➡️ Yes, Rep. Nancy Mace’s airport meltdown from October is still in progress — and it’s the latest incident that’s somehow the transgender community’s fault.
Meanwhile, Texas and Florida continue to target doctors and organizations providing gender-affirming care, and an appeals court must decide whether to allow people with an HIV diagnosis to serve in the military.
We also have an update in California state representative Scott Wiener’s effort to replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress.
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Philip Yabut/Shuttershock.com
Nancy Mace claims her outburst at an airport was somehow justified due to her fear of retaliation for her anti-transgender views.
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Ken Paxton is expanding two lawsuits against doctors in Texas after being forced to drop a third.
shutterstock creative
Florida has accused WPATH, the Endocrine Society, and the American Academy of Pediatrics of somehow violating the RICO Act.
OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images
Lambda Legal asked a three-judge panel in Virginia to allow people with an HIV diagnosis to serve in the U.S. military.
Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock
"Scott Wiener will be a champion in Congress,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
For a limited time, start your subscription next year for just $6.00.
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes