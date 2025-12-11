➡️ Yes, Rep. Nancy Mace’s airport meltdown from October is still in progress — and it’s the latest incident that’s somehow the transgender community’s fault.

Meanwhile, Texas and Florida continue to target doctors and organizations providing gender-affirming care, and an appeals court must decide whether to allow people with an HIV diagnosis to serve in the military.

We also have an update in California state representative Scott Wiener’s effort to replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Nancy Mace investigated for bad behavior at airport, blames transgender people Philip Yabut/Shuttershock.com Nancy Mace claims her outburst at an airport was somehow justified due to her fear of retaliation for her anti-transgender views.

Texas expands lawsuit against doctors accused of providing gender-affirming care to youth Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images Ken Paxton is expanding two lawsuits against doctors in Texas after being forced to drop a third.

Florida sues leading medical groups for supporting gender-affirming care shutterstock creative Florida has accused WPATH, the Endocrine Society, and the American Academy of Pediatrics of somehow violating the RICO Act.

Appeals court mulls upholding ruling that struck down Pentagon’s HIV enlistment ban OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images Lambda Legal asked a three-judge panel in Virginia to allow people with an HIV diagnosis to serve in the U.S. military.

Scott Wiener, running to succeed Nancy Pelosi in Congress, endorsed by HRC, Victory Fund, and more Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock "Scott Wiener will be a champion in Congress,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.