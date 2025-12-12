➡️ California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s signed more pro-transgender bills into law than any governor — how accurate is this claim? The Advocate breaks down the numbers.

Plus, The 19th News reports on the Trump administration pushing testosterone treatments for cisgender men, Budapest’s mayor could face charges for hosting a Pride march in June, and the first out gay NBA player has been diagnosed with cancer.

We also take a look at the LGBTQ+ track records of Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico, the two Democrats vying for a Senate seat in Texas.

Has Gavin Newsom really signed the most pro-trans bills of any governor? Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock The California governor made the claim in an interview this week. Read on for our fact-check.

There’s a testosterone crisis, the FDA says — for cisgender men The Gender Spectrum Collection/VICE The government disapproves of the hormone for transgender people but is enthusiastic about what it could do for cisgender men.

Budapest mayor could face charges for hosting LGBTQ+ Pride march Kamil Filipiak/Shuttershock.com Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony has been sent a proposal for indictment over the city's Pride march in June.

Jason Collins, first out gay NBA player, reveals he has 'deadliest form of brain cancer' Kathy Hutchins/Shuttershock.com Jason Collins, the first out gay player in the NBA, recently revealed he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma.

The Democratic candidate in the Texas Senate race is going to be an LGBTQ+ ally John Pesina/Shuttershock.com Here are Jasmine Crockett's and James Talarico's track records on LGBTQ+ issues.

