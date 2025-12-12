➡️ California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s signed more pro-transgender bills into law than any governor — how accurate is this claim? The Advocate breaks down the numbers.
Plus, The 19th News reports on the Trump administration pushing testosterone treatments for cisgender men, Budapest’s mayor could face charges for hosting a Pride march in June, and the first out gay NBA player has been diagnosed with cancer.
We also take a look at the LGBTQ+ track records of Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico, the two Democrats vying for a Senate seat in Texas.
The California governor made the claim in an interview this week. Read on for our fact-check.
The government disapproves of the hormone for transgender people but is enthusiastic about what it could do for cisgender men.
Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony has been sent a proposal for indictment over the city's Pride march in June.
Jason Collins, the first out gay player in the NBA, recently revealed he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma.
Here are Jasmine Crockett's and James Talarico's track records on LGBTQ+ issues.
