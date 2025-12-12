The Democratic candidate in the Texas Senate race is going to be an LGBTQ+ ally

The Democratic nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas will most likely be a transgender ally regardless of who wins.

It's U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett versus state Rep. James Talarico in the fast-approaching March 3 primary election. Crockett filed her paperwork to run on Monday, setting up a showdown for the future of the Democratic Party in both Texas and the United States at large.

Over half (51 percent) of likely Democratic primary voters in the state are already backing Crockett, according to a poll from the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey center at Texas Southern University, with 43 percent supporting Talarico. Crockett leads among several key demographics, including women (57 percent vs. 36 percent), voters 55 or older (59 percent vs. 34 percent), and Black voters (89 percent vs. 8 percent).

Though they differ in background and experience, both candidates share a platform based around affordability and human rights.

Here's where Crockett and Talarico each stand on LGBTQ+ issues.

What has Jasmine Crockett said about LGBTQ+ rights? After entering the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023, Crockett quickly gained momentum as a rising star within the Democratic Party for her outspoken criticisms of conservatives, including the GOP's obsession with trans people. Crockett first made waves for her feuds with Republican firebrands like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace. When Greene made a comment in May, 2024 about Crockett's “fake eyelashes,” Crockett hit back that Greene has a “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body.” She later clarified that she did not mean to insult butch lesbians with the comment, writing in a post, "I’ve always & will always stand 10 toes down with the community & meant no harm to anyone in the community." Mace threatened Crockett with physical violence during a House Oversight Committee meeting in January after Crockett accused her of harping on anti-trans talking points to make money. Mace responded by telling her, “If you want to take it outside, we can do that." Crockett's criticism doesn't stop with Republicans. Beyond sharply condemning the GOP's wave of anti-trans legislation in a March interview with The 19th, Crockett also denounced Democrats for allowing themselves to become "divided" over the issue. “In this election, we allowed ourselves to be divided. We allowed them to distract us, and we allowed them to talk about the trans folk," Crockett said. "According to them, the trans kids, they want to play sports. That is the biggest issue that we’ve had. Since when? Since when? Find the little trans child that is ruining your life. I mean, I’m just like, what are we doing? Like, what are we doing?” Crockett again went viral in May after using her time during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing to play a game of what she called "Trump or trans." Crockett asked National Women’s Law Center President Fatima Goss Graves whether an issue the committee focused on was caused by Trump or trans people, with Graves responding "Trump" each time. Crockett's website, which includes a list of legislation she's supported, states that she is "determined to file and pass safeguards for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community" — marriage equality, gender-affirming care, and antidiscrimination policies.