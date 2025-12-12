Scroll To Top
Jason Collins, first out gay NBA player, reveals he has 'deadliest form of brain cancer'

Jason Collins
Kathy Hutchins/Shuttershock.com

Jason Collins attends the LA LGBT Center's 49th Anniversary Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (September 22, 2018).

Jason Collins, the first out gay player in the NBA, recently revealed he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma.

Jason Collins has faced several matchups throughout his basketball career that felt insurmountable, and he isn't going to let cancer be any different.

The first out gay player in the National Basketball Association (NBA) revealed in an essay published by ESPN on Thursday that he's been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, which is "one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer." He said that without treatment, the cancer would spread quickly enough to kill him within six weeks to three months, but that he's "going to fight it."

"When I was making my decision to come out publicly, I remembered a scene in the movie Moneyball where Red Sox owner John Henry (Arliss Howard) says to Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) that the first person through the wall always gets bloodied," Collins wrote. "I feel like I'm right back in that position now, where I might be the first person through this wall. We aren't going to sit back and let this cancer kill me without giving it a hell of a fight."

Collins came out publicly in 2013, becoming not just the first NBA player to come out, but also the first active athlete in one of North America's four major sports leagues to come out. He played for the Nets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics, and Wizards before retiring in 2014.

Collins has been in a relationship with film producer Brunson Green since 2014. The two married in May, just a few months before he began experiencing complications from the cancer. His loved ones revealed the diagnosis in a September statement that was left purposely vague, as Collins revealed in his essay that the symptoms had incapacitated him and left him "unable to speak for myself." Now that he's recovered enough, he said he wants to continue being open and honest.

"When I came out publicly as the first active gay basketball player in 2013, I told a lot of the people closest to me before I did so," he continued. "I wasn't worried it would leak before the story came out, because I trusted the people I told. And guess what? Nothing leaked. I got to tell my own story, the way I wanted to. And now I can honestly say, the past 12 years since have been the best of my life. Your life is so much better when you just show up as your true self, unafraid to be your true self, in public or private. This is me. This is what I'm dealing with."

Collins said that he will continue to undergo treatment, which includes some of the "most promising frontier of cancer treatment for this type of cancer" such as targeted chemotherapy and personalized immunotherapy. While the average prognosis is 11 to 14 months, Collins said, "If that's all the time I have left, I'd rather spend it trying a course of treatment that might one day be a new standard of care for everyone."

"I'm fortunate to be in a financial position to go wherever in the world I need to go to get treatment. So if what I'm doing doesn't save me, I feel good thinking that it might help someone else who gets a diagnosis like this one day," Collins wrote. "After I came out, someone I really respect told me that my choice to live openly could help someone who I might never meet. I've held onto that for years. And if I can do that again now, then that matters."

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
