The story queer survivors aren't allowed to tell

Titeänyä Rodríguez is a queer Afro-Latinx and Indigenous writer, producer, and advocate based between Los Angeles, CA, and Cabo Rojo, PR. She is the founder of The Gold Star Society and WOMXNOGRAPHY ENTERTAINMENT—survivor-led initiatives building safety, housing, and creative power for queer and gender-expansive people. Her work sits at the intersections of survival, desire, and liberation, and her essays and cultural criticism explore trauma, intimacy, and transformation through a survivor’s lens. When she isn’t writing or organizing, she’s probably debating on Jubilee Media’s YouTube channel, cheering at a WNBA game, or dreaming up the next queer revenge story.
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes