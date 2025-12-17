➡️ A city council member in Lincoln, California is facing student backlash after blaming her daughter’s sexual orientation on trauma during a Turning Point USA event.
Plus, Pam Bondi reportedly wants the FBI to offer bounties for “radical gender ideology” groups, a California hospital is holding the line on gender-affirming care following protests from families, and a Tennessee whistleblower says a library board was seeking private details about people who checked out certain books.
We also talk to Rep. Sarah McBride about how the GOP is obsessing over transgender people instead of focusing on Americans’ healthcare costs.
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Courtesy of the City of Lincoln; T. Schneider/Shuttershock.com
Lincoln councilmember Holly Andreatta said her daughter became a lesbian because of "trauma as a child."
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
The U.S. government is trying to figure out a way to pay people for reporting on anyone who supports trans lives.
Chris Allan/Shuttershock.com
Northern California's largest healthcare provider will continue gender-affirming care for youth after their families spoke out.
Shutterstock
A First Amendment expert told The Advocate that there are "huge" legal implications stemming from the situation.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fair Share America
“They are obsessed with trans people,” the first out transgender member of Congress said. “I actually think they think more about trans people than trans people think about trans people.”
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
For a limited time, start your subscription next year for just $6.00.
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes