➡️ A city council member in Lincoln, California is facing student backlash after blaming her daughter’s sexual orientation on trauma during a Turning Point USA event.

Plus, Pam Bondi reportedly wants the FBI to offer bounties for “radical gender ideology” groups, a California hospital is holding the line on gender-affirming care following protests from families, and a Tennessee whistleblower says a library board was seeking private details about people who checked out certain books.

We also talk to Rep. Sarah McBride about how the GOP is obsessing over transgender people instead of focusing on Americans’ healthcare costs.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

California councilmember blames daughter becoming a lesbian on sexual trauma Courtesy of the City of Lincoln; T. Schneider/Shuttershock.com Lincoln councilmember Holly Andreatta said her daughter became a lesbian because of "trauma as a child."

Pam Bondi wants FBI to offer bounties for ‘radical gender ideology’ groups, leaked memo shows Andrew Harnik/Getty Images The U.S. government is trying to figure out a way to pay people for reporting on anyone who supports trans lives.

California hospital will continue youth gender-affirming care after families protest Chris Allan/Shuttershock.com Northern California's largest healthcare provider will continue gender-affirming care for youth after their families spoke out.

Tennessee whistleblower says library board chair sought private data as part of state's book purge Shutterstock A First Amendment expert told The Advocate that there are "huge" legal implications stemming from the situation.

Sarah McBride says GOP should protect Americans’ health coverage, not criminalize trans kids’ medical care Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fair Share America “They are obsessed with trans people,” the first out transgender member of Congress said. “I actually think they think more about trans people than trans people think about trans people.”

