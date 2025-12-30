➡️ The Trump administration has banned military veterans from receiving abortions through the federal government’s health care system by ordering the Department of Veterans Affairs to reinstate a near-total ban.

Meanwhile, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has joined Russia in banning so-called LGBTQ+ propaganda, and Grammy-winning musician Kim Petras has offered Zohran Mamdani a tempting deal involving her new album and animal rights in New York City.

We also talked to the organizers of the No Kings protests in June about their plans to build a movement for the future.

Trump administration bans abortions through Department of Veterans Affairs Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock U.S. military veterans can no longer receive abortions through the federal government’s health care system.

Kazakhstan bans so-called LGBTQ+ propaganda Pavel Mikheyev/Shutterstock The definition of propaganda includes anything promoting LGBTQ+ rights.

Zohran Mamdani: Save a horse, play a yet-unreleased Kim Petras album Ron Adar/Shutterstock; Amigo Records/Republic Records Besides becoming the mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani now has the opportunity to listen to Kim Petras's yet-unreleased new album before anyone else.

How No Kings aims to build 'protest muscle' for the long term Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock "We’re not in a sprint. It’s not even a marathon. It’s a relay race," the press coordinator of No Kings tells The Advocate.

