Target is officially in the "finding out" stage, as their CEO has been forced to step down following a boycott organized by Black shoppers over the company's anti-DEI decisions.

A new report provides some useful statistics about trans adults and kids living in the United States — which may be the last reliable information we get on the topic for a while, with the Trump administration erasing LGBTQ+ history and slashing research funding.

Meanwhile, West Texas A&M University’s drag show ban has finally been blocked after a two-year battle, and NPR says goodbye to "All Things Considered" host Ari Shapiro.

Don’t miss "Thriving Under 30" from The Advocate’s print edition (subscribe here!), featuring young activists like Florida’s Jae Douglas.

Target's CEO to step down after store's sluggish performance — and amid pro-LGBTQ+ pushback JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock The company made the announcement Wednesday, following continued struggles to keep up with retailers like Walmart and TJ Maxx.

Here's how many trans adults and kids live in the U.S., according to a new report Digital Illustration by Nikki Aye for The Advocate Young people ages 13 to 24 are "significantly more likely" to identify as trans, a new report shows.

West Texas A&M University's drag show ban blocked by appeals court Vic Hinterlang/Shutterstock; University of College/Shutterstock University president Walter Wendler's unilateral cancellation of a campus drag show has been found unconstitutional.

Ari Shapiro, gay co-host of All Things Considered, is leaving NPR DCStockPhotography/Shutterstock; Stephen Voss/NPR (press release) The celebrated journalist, singer, and author joined NPR 25 years ago as an intern.

​Learn why activist Jae Douglas is so dedicated to helping other LGBTQ+ Floridians courtesy Jae Douglas In our 2025 Thriving Under 30 feature, we highlight several young LGBTQ+ activists and advocates who are already changing the world.