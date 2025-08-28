➡️ It’s a big week for RFK Jr.
Not only has the CDC’s now-former director Dr. Demetre Daskalakis resigned with a blistering letter, but the Department of Health and Human Services is ordering nearly every U.S. state to remove any mention of trans-inclusive sex education.
Meanwhile, an Alaskan podiatrist is leading the State Medical Board’s efforts to take away health care for transgender youth.
We’ve also got another disappointing update from Cracker Barrel, and the Air Force is honoring January 6 insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt.
One HHS official called him a "public health martial artist."
The Department of Health and Human Services issued an ultimatum to 46 states.
Board members were dodgy when asked about their expertise on trans medical issues.
Cracker Barrel's Pride page now redirects to its "Culture and Belonging" page, removing its LGBTQ+ Alliance and DEIB Team.
“Hell of a precedent that’s being set here,” one person said.
