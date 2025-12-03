Here's what Zohran Mamdani has promised to do for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers as mayor

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's record as an LGBTQ+ ally is fierce — and his campaign platform promises to keep delivering for his queer constituents.

As a state representative for New York’s 36th district, Mamdani backed the repeal of the “Walking While Trans” law that was disproportionately used to arrest transgender women. He cosponsored the Gender Recognition Act, which made it easier for trans and nonbinary people to legally change their gender, and allowed the gender neutral "X" option. He also voted in favor of the state's shield law, which prevents patients and providers of gender-affirming care in the state from being prosecuted by other states.

While his campaign centered primarily on affordability — free buses, universal child care, city-owned grocery stores, and a rent freeze on rent-stabilized apartments — he also has several policies aimed at protecting and improving life for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

"Queer and trans people across the United States are facing an increasingly hostile political environment," Mamdani's platform states. "New York City must be a refuge for LGBTQIA+ people, but private institutions in our own city have already started capitulating to Trump’s assault on trans rights. Meanwhile, the cost of living crisis confronting working class people across the city hits the LGBTQIA+ community particularly hard, with higher rates of unemployment and homelessness than the rest of the city."

Here's everything Mamdani wants to do for LGBTQ+ people in NYC, whether they're lifelong residents, just visiting, or seeking safety and care they can't find elsewhere.

Will Mamdani make NYC a sanctuary city? Mamdani's campaign promises include making New York City a sanctuary city for LGBTQ+ people and recipients of gender-affirming care, which would prevent the release of information or the arrest and extradition of someone based on another state's court orders. Providers and patients of gender-affirming care and abortions are already protected under statee laws: the 2023 Safe Haven for Transgender Youth and Families Act and 2019 Reproductive Health Act. Mamdani said his administration would enforce and expand on the laws, ensuring the city's local resources are not used to aid law enforcement from other jurisdictions in their attempts to prosecute the families of minors receiving the care, as well as their providers. "The Mamdani administration will be committed to protecting the rights of queer and trans New Yorkers, from those who have been lifelong residents to those who have just arrived here in search of a place where they can receive medical care and live and thrive without the threat of persecution and bigotry. It will codify these principles by declaring New York City a sanctuary city for LGBTQIA+ people and families."