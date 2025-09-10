➡️ The Advocate is continuing coverage of the fatal shooting of conservative media personality Charlie Kirk, and the responses from political figures around the country. Stay tuned for the latest on this developing story.
Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images
The far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ activist who advocated for more guns in American society was killed after being shot.
Courtesy Pictured; kovop/Shutterstock
Cyrus Javadi has left the Republican Party, saying it's full of "leaders who’d rather go viral than go fix the roads."
Terry Pierson/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images
But critics act like she's "this crazy danger to society," she says.
Screengrabs via @harrietsdreams
"You’re not welcome here,” activists yelled.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The California U.S. House representative discusses recent controversial comments about the arrest of an anti-trans comedian as well as his efforts in the House for the full disclosure of the Epstein files.
