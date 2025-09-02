➡️ Contrary to rumors you may have heard on the internet, President Trump is alive and well — but his administration isn’t necessarily having a good day.

The “crime crackdown” in Washington D.C. has hit a snag as local federal grand juries are refusing to indict many of the people targeted by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Meanwhile, White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka got smacked down on CNN for trying to blame the transgender community for mass shootings.

We also learn that Pope Leo XIV appears to be following in Pope Francis’s footsteps with acceptance of LGBTQ+ Catholics.

In more frustrating news, Burkina Faso’s military junta has banned homosexuality three years after overthrowing the nation’s former government, and Mark Berryhill, CEO of The Advocate’s parent company equalpride, talked to The Guardian about how anti-DEI campaigns are affecting LGBTQ+ publications.

Federal grand jury in D.C. refuses to indict people accused in Trump’s crime crackdown Joey Sussman/Shutterstock At least six times, jurors declined to validate charges federal prosecutors were alleging.

CNN anchor embarrasses White House counterterrorism chief over false transgender mass shooter stats Youtube/@CNN “We can’t stick with your facts because they’re not accurate,” Brianna Keilar told Sebastian Gorka.

Pope Leo XIV will continue Francis's acceptance of LGBTQ+ Catholics Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images The new Pope met with Father James Martin and shared his belief in inclusion and desire for continuity.

Burkina Faso bans homosexuality, levying fines and up to 5 years in prison OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images Burkina Faso's homosexuality ban comes 71 unelected parliament members who seized power in two coups in 2022.

LGBTQ+ publications are losing advertisers amid DEI purge John Nacion/Getty Images Even journalism is suffering as conservatives wage war on DEI.

