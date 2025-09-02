➡️ Contrary to rumors you may have heard on the internet, President Trump is alive and well — but his administration isn’t necessarily having a good day.
The “crime crackdown” in Washington D.C. has hit a snag as local federal grand juries are refusing to indict many of the people targeted by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Meanwhile, White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka got smacked down on CNN for trying to blame the transgender community for mass shootings.
We also learn that Pope Leo XIV appears to be following in Pope Francis’s footsteps with acceptance of LGBTQ+ Catholics.
In more frustrating news, Burkina Faso’s military junta has banned homosexuality three years after overthrowing the nation’s former government, and Mark Berryhill, CEO of The Advocate’s parent company equalpride, talked to The Guardian about how anti-DEI campaigns are affecting LGBTQ+ publications.
Joey Sussman/Shutterstock
At least six times, jurors declined to validate charges federal prosecutors were alleging.
Youtube/@CNN
“We can’t stick with your facts because they’re not accurate,” Brianna Keilar told Sebastian Gorka.
Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images
The new Pope met with Father James Martin and shared his belief in inclusion and desire for continuity.
OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images
Burkina Faso's homosexuality ban comes 71 unelected parliament members who seized power in two coups in 2022.
John Nacion/Getty Images
Even journalism is suffering as conservatives wage war on DEI.
