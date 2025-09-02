LGBTQ+ publications are losing advertisers amid DEI purge

It's not just individual companies or Pride celebrations — even journalism is starting to suffer as conservatives wage war on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Brands are becoming increasingly reluctant to sponsor or work with LGBTQ+ publications amid anti-DEI campaigns, with several prominent outlets reporting loss of support from advertisers. Mark Berryhill, CEO of equalpride, the parent company of The Advocate, Out, and Pride.com, told The Guardian that companies recently “may have been a little bit more cautious than they have been in the past.”

“We’ve tried to do a better job in this political climate of just selling the importance of our buying power,” Berryhill said. “Everybody’s cautious, and I don’t think it’s just LGBTQ. I think they’re cautious in general right now with their work with minority-owned companies."

Tag Warner, CEO of Gay Times, revealed that the publication has lost 80 percent of its advertisers in the past year, as well as over $6.7 million in expected advertiser revenue. Executives at Amaliah, GUAP, and Stream Publishing, which publishes Attitude magazine, also reported facing hesitancy from brands recently — though it didn't start with Donald Trump.

Even before Trump's executive orders terminating all DEI positions in the federal government, dozens of major companies had already abandoned their practices. Many made their decisions after conservatives online specifically targeted them for their policies and threatened boycotts, with failed filmmaker turned failed congressional candidate Robby Starbuck taking credit for spearheading the movement.

Many of the companies abandoning DEI also stopped sponsoring Juneteenth and Pride events. Heritage of Pride, the organization that produces New York City’s annual Pride events, previously had five "Platinum" donors — those who had donated $175,000. This year, it has just one. Groups behind WorldPride, San Francisco Pride, Silicon Valley Pride, Oakland Pride, St. Louis Pride, Columbus Pride, Twin Cities Pride, and Toronto Pride have also reported losing sponsors.

Research suggests that companies abandoning their inclusive practices may be acting hastily. Americans are twice as likely to buy or use a brand that supports LGBTQ+ rights, according to a GLAAD survey, and those ages 18 to 34 are over five times more likely to want to work at a company if it publicly supports LGBTQ+ rights.



“The one thing that maybe this whole controversy has helped us with a little bit is to really make brands realize it’s a business decision. It’s not just a charity or something you should do because you feel guilty," Berryhill continued. "You should do it because it’s the right thing to support LGBTQ journalism. We’re small. We need to get the word out. We have important stories to tell. But it’s also a good business decision. The more we show that side, certain brands will come along.”