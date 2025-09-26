➡️ The fallout from America’s anti-trans political environment dominated our top stories today, with the federal government deleting transgender people from national security reports about threats to the LGBTQ+ community.

Plus, a trans runner is suing the NCAA and a New York university after being barred from a track tournament, while a judge tossed out most of Riley Gaines’s lawsuit over trans athletes but allowed parts of it to proceed.

Unsurprisingly, The 19th News reports that more Americans are seeing a future where gender-affirming care will be harder to access.

We also got an unsettling look at gay tech billionaire Peter Thiel, friend to Trump and JD Vance, who has reportedly been preaching that resistance to AI and other technology could bring on the Antichrist.



Feds quietly scrub transgender people from national security reports on threats to LGBTQ+ community Brett Forrest/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The documents only refer to “LGB+” people.

Transgender runner sues NCAA, New York state university after being barred from tournament Shutterstock Creative; Courtesy SUNY Geneseo Sadie Schreiner won the 200-meter and 400-meter races at SUNY Geneseo's Early Invitational in 2024. This year, she wasn't allowed to compete.

Judge tosses out most of failed college swimmer Riley Gaines’s NCAA lawsuit over trans athletes Ivan Apfel/Getty Images The judge allowed part of the case to proceed.

More Americans see a future where gender-affirming care will be harder to access Christopher Penler/Shutterstock A new 19th News/SurveyMonkey poll shows that the share of people who think gender-affirming care will get less accessible jumped to 38% from 20% in 2024.

Gay Trump ally Peter Thiel: Fear of technology will bring on the Antichrist Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union Thiel once suggested that environmental activist Greta Thunberg could be the Antichrist, although not in his latest lectures.

