🚨 President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to restrict federal funding and support for gender-affirming care for transgender minors and some adults, which he described as harmful and irreversible — something disputed by medical experts, advocates, and transgender people themselves. The order, titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” targets the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and surgeries for anyone under 19, referring to them as “chemical and surgical mutilation.” It directs federal agencies to rescind policies supporting such treatments, withdraw funding from institutions that provide them, and enforce existing laws limiting access to these procedures. Read the story ⬇️