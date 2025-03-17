🚨 The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that it will immediately phase out gender-affirming care medical treatments for transgender veterans, citing President Donald Trump’s January 20 executive order defining gender as strictly male or female and fixed at birth assignment. The decision, effective immediately, halts access to cross-sex hormone therapy for transgender veterans unless they were already receiving it through the VA or the military at the time of their discharge. Read the story below. ⬇️
cunaplus/shutterstock