UPDATE: Donald Trump cheers former special counsel Robert Mueller’s death

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who returned to public service to investigate President Donald Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election, has died at 81, according to MS NOW.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ + news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Mueller’s death marks the passing of a figure who, at a pivotal moment, embodied the question of whether a president could be held accountable under the law.

Appointed special counsel in 2017, Mueller led an investigation that produced indictments of Russian operatives and several Trump associates, documenting a broad campaign to influence the election. While his report did not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, it drew sharper conclusions on obstruction of justice.

Mueller detailed multiple instances in which Trump sought to interfere with the investigation, including efforts to remove him and limit its scope. Crucially, Mueller declined to clear the president, writing that if his office had confidence Trump “clearly did not commit a crime, we would so state.” It did not.

Bound by Justice Department policy against indicting a sitting president, Mueller instead pointed to Congress as the body empowered to act, placing the burden of accountability on the political system.

To critics, that restraint allowed misconduct to go insufficiently punished. Mueller was 81.