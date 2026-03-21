NEWS: Donald Trump cheers former special counsel Robert Mueller’s death

Within minutes of President Donald Trump posting Saturday afternoon that he was “glad” former FBI Director Robert Mueller had died, elected officials, journalists, and commentators moved to define the moment as something more than a breach of decorum.

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Trump wrote on Truth Social after news broke that Mueller had died at 81, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Rep. Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat and former federal prosecutor, responded by describing Mueller’s life in opposition to Trump’s reaction. “We mourn the passing of Robert Mueller, a true public servant… Yet the President of the United States disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts to steal the 2016 election.”

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine veteran, widened the lens. “Whether you support the President or not, you know this comment is disgusting,” he wrote, adding that Mueller “earned a Bronze Star with valor and a Purple Heart as a Marine fighting for this country” and calling Trump “a horrible human being and an embarrassment to the United States.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer distilled the moment into a familiar critique: “The cruelty is the point.” The New York Democrat added that Trump’s goal was to distract from “rising gas prices, his aimless war, ICE abuses, and the Epstein files.”

For some, the reaction raised concerns about precedent. MS NOW host Jonathan Lemire wrote that the president was “cheering the death of Robert Mueller — an American citizen, public servant and veteran.”

Former Justice Department spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa called the post “disgusting and grossly inappropriate,” noting, “Robert Mueller was a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart recipient. This is not how we treat a distinguished veteran, prosecutor, and former FBI Director.”

Others pointed to what they described as a normalization of extreme rhetoric. “I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump,” wrote commentator Harry Sisson. “This is disgusting.”

Writer Charlotte Clymer drew a sharper contrast between the two men. Trump and Mueller, she noted, were born just two years apart and raised in similar privilege. But while Trump “received five draft deferments during Vietnam,” Mueller “volunteered for service… was wounded in combat, and received a Bronze Star w/ Valor for rescuing one of his wounded soldiers under intense enemy fire.” The comparison, she wrote, “crystallizes… Trump’s toxic jealousy toward Mueller.”

Journalist Mehdi Hasan turned his attention to the press, arguing that “very few acknowledgements” in early coverage noted “how insane and inappropriate it is for the president to respond like this,” and asking readers to “imagine their response if it was Biden.”